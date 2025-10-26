Nikon Shanghai Flagship Store 2.0 / LUKSTUDIO

+ 17

Category: Retail Interiors

Design Team: Yoko You, Rebecca Tan, Angel Wang, Yiren Ding, Jenny Wang

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Studio Illumine

General Contractor: Shanghai Zhuan Construction & Development Stock Co,. Ltd.

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. In 2020, Nikon commissioned LUKSTUDIO to design its first China flagship on Shanghai's Huaihai Road, followed by additional stores in Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Beijing. In 2024, LUKSTUDIO returned to renovate and expand the Shanghai store, responding to the brand's evolving image and creating a space that would engage a growing community of photography enthusiasts. Over the years, LUKSTUDIO's approach to brand space design has evolved from symbolic uses of materials to a refined minimalism. The Shanghai renovation continues the design language developed for Beijing's "The Urban Viewfinder," emphasizing purity, materiality, and light. Through this approach, the project expresses Nikon's values of technology, nature, and sustainability, while establishing a vibrant community hub for photographers to gather, explore, and share their passion.