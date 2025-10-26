Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Nikon Shanghai Flagship Store 2.0 / LUKSTUDIO

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: LUKSTUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  653
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wen Studio
  • Lead Architects: Christina Luk
  • Category: Retail Interiors
  • Design Team: Yoko You, Rebecca Tan, Angel Wang, Yiren Ding, Jenny Wang
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Studio Illumine
  • General Contractor: Shanghai Zhuan Construction & Development Stock Co,. Ltd.
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
Nikon Shanghai Flagship Store 2.0 / LUKSTUDIO - Interior Photography, Lighting, Shelving, Glass
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In 2020, Nikon commissioned LUKSTUDIO to design its first China flagship on Shanghai's Huaihai Road, followed by additional stores in Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Beijing. In 2024, LUKSTUDIO returned to renovate and expand the Shanghai store, responding to the brand's evolving image and creating a space that would engage a growing community of photography enthusiasts. Over the years, LUKSTUDIO's approach to brand space design has evolved from symbolic uses of materials to a refined minimalism. The Shanghai renovation continues the design language developed for Beijing's "The Urban Viewfinder," emphasizing purity, materiality, and light. Through this approach, the project expresses Nikon's values of technology, nature, and sustainability, while establishing a vibrant community hub for photographers to gather, explore, and share their passion.

About this office
LUKSTUDIO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Nikon Shanghai Flagship Store 2.0 / LUKSTUDIO" 26 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034868/nikon-shanghai-flagship-store-lukstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Wen Studio

尼康上海直营店2.0 / 芝作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

