World
Plant Futures Facility - The University of Queensland / m3architecture

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Research, Educational Architecture, Sustainability
Saint Lucia, Australia
Plant Futures Facility - The University of Queensland / m3architecture
View from the South-East. UQ's multistorey carparks and glasshouses sit in the background.

Text description provided by the architects. The Plant Futures Facility supports research into sustainable food, fibre, and fuel production in response to climate change and population growth. Defined as a "walled garden," the building's concept reflects its typology and context—crafted from brick in a pixilated pattern referencing Queensland's geological cross-section. From a distance, it reads as a stone wall; up close, it reveals a finely articulated façade. Internally, light and colour, combined with mirrored paneling, reflect the environmental controls of grow rooms, subtly distorting. perception and experience. The facility is both a high-performance research tool and a contextual, culturally resonant architectural statement.

m3architecture
Healthcare Architecture, Research, Educational Architecture, Sustainability, Australia
Cite: "Plant Futures Facility - The University of Queensland / m3architecture" 09 Oct 2025. ArchDaily.

