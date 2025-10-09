Plant Futures Facility - The University of Queensland / m3architecture

-
Architects: m3architecture
- Area: 5266 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Christopher Frederick Jones
-
Lead Architects: Michael Christensen, Michael Lavery
- Category: Research, Educational Architecture, Sustainability
- City: Saint Lucia
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. The Plant Futures Facility supports research into sustainable food, fibre, and fuel production in response to climate change and population growth. Defined as a "walled garden," the building's concept reflects its typology and context—crafted from brick in a pixilated pattern referencing Queensland's geological cross-section. From a distance, it reads as a stone wall; up close, it reveals a finely articulated façade. Internally, light and colour, combined with mirrored paneling, reflect the environmental controls of grow rooms, subtly distorting. perception and experience. The facility is both a high-performance research tool and a contextual, culturally resonant architectural statement.