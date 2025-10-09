Plant Futures Facility - The University of Queensland / m3architecture

Save this picture! East elevation / entry. The pixelated pattern illustrates Queensland’s soil profile. This is the same soil which support the growth of the plants inside and the same geology that provided the clays for the bricks which made the building.. Image © Christopher Frederick Jones

Text description provided by the architects. The Plant Futures Facility supports research into sustainable food, fibre, and fuel production in response to climate change and population growth. Defined as a "walled garden," the building's concept reflects its typology and context—crafted from brick in a pixilated pattern referencing Queensland's geological cross-section. From a distance, it reads as a stone wall; up close, it reveals a finely articulated façade. Internally, light and colour, combined with mirrored paneling, reflect the environmental controls of grow rooms, subtly distorting. perception and experience. The facility is both a high-performance research tool and a contextual, culturally resonant architectural statement.