World
House MA / Rua 141 Arquitetura

House MA / Rua 141 Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Fran Parente

Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  Rua 141 Arquitetura
  Area: 135
  Year: 2025
House MA / Rua 141 Arquitetura - Image 27 of 30
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. The little house located in a charming dead-end street close to Ibirapuera park has fascinated a couple – both 33 and triathletes. He works in the insurance area and is also an actor, and she is a businesswoman. The lifestyle they aimed was to live next to the park, where they practice. After buying the house, they contracted RUA 141 arquitetura by Mona Singal to develop the challenging project in a 4x18m site.    

Rua 141 Arquitetura
Residential Architecture, Houses, Brazil
