Jenga House / studio gm

Houses • Val-de-Cans, Brazil Architects: studio gm

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6082 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Bernard Cunha

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Chaos Group Arkos , Cinex , Docol , Jader Almeida , Lumini , San German , Sergio Rodrigues Atelier , Wentz Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Guto Delgado, Mylena Oliveira, Letícia Ferreira

Category: Houses

Creation And Construction: Guto Delgado

Creation Construction Graphic Design Documentation/Project: Letícia Ferreira

Electronic Model: Jonny Jordan

Documentation/Project: Iara Mendes, Maria Luiza Paes, Jessica Martins, Roberval Rodrigues, Almir Quaresma

Lighting: Design da Luz

Construction: Amaral Guimarães engenharia

HVAC: Imperador das máquinas

Countertops: Piatra

Carpentry Furniture: Dell anno

Frames: cinex

Landscaping: Margareth Maroto

Loose Furniture: Casa contente

City: Val-de-Cans

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. In this project, from the very beginning, the site was seen as a central element: two large trees at the entrance became leading elements, guiding the design of the house and reinforcing the natural character that surrounds it.