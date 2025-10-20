Ibraaz Art Space / Counterspace

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. The space has been conceptualised and designed by architect and artistic director Sumayya Vally, Counterspace, whose practice is internationally recognised for redefining cultural typologies through community, memory, and ritual. Envisioned as an incremental unfolding — a gathering of gatherings — the headquarters will grow and evolve, responding to how people use and inhabit it. At its heart, the project is less about static architecture and more about an ongoing choreography of space, activated by dialogue, learning, and exchange. As a space that will grow over time through response, adaptation, and use, the project is a living framework, and many of its elements offer multiple configurations to accommodate and generate a plurality of encounters. "Because of the fever-dream speed with which the project has come into being, our approach reflects this moment — incremental and alive," says Sumayya Vally, Architect-in-Residence of the new Ibraaz space.