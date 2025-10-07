St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's Powell Hall / Snøhetta

+ 16

Category: Concert House, Extension

Project Lead And Design Architect: Snøhetta

Theatre Planning Consultant: Schuler Shook

Construction Manager: BSI Constructors

Acoustics Design: Kirkegaard

City: St. Louis

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Beginning in 2019, Snøhetta, in collaboration with Christener Architects, Schuler Shook, BSI Constructors, and Kirkegaard, led the expansion and modernization of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's historic performance space, Powell Hall. To ring in the hall's centennial in 2025, the organization embarked on an ambitious 64,000-square-foot expansion with Snøhetta as design architect and landscape architect. The project will allow the concert hall to be more fully accessible and open to the community, creating a facility that supports and nurtures the creative process from idea to performance.