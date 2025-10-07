St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's Powell Hall / Snøhetta

-
Architects: Snøhetta
- Area: 64000 ft²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Sam Fentress
Architect of Record: Christner Architects
- Category: Concert House, Extension
- Project Lead And Design Architect: Snøhetta
- Theatre Planning Consultant: Schuler Shook
- Construction Manager: BSI Constructors
- Acoustics Design: Kirkegaard
- City: St. Louis
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Beginning in 2019, Snøhetta, in collaboration with Christener Architects, Schuler Shook, BSI Constructors, and Kirkegaard, led the expansion and modernization of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's historic performance space, Powell Hall. To ring in the hall's centennial in 2025, the organization embarked on an ambitious 64,000-square-foot expansion with Snøhetta as design architect and landscape architect. The project will allow the concert hall to be more fully accessible and open to the community, creating a facility that supports and nurtures the creative process from idea to performance.