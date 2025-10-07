Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Soochow University Future Campus Phase 1 / Nikken Sekkei

© Mintwow

University
Suzhou, China
  • Architects: Nikken Sekkei
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  114514
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mintwow
  • Lead Architect: Nikken Sekkei
  • Category: University
  • JV: Zhongheng Design Group Co., Ltd.
  • City: Suzhou
  • Country: China
Soochow University Future Campus Phase 1 / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography, Column
© Mintwow

Overview – Soochow University Future Campus was planned as an educational hub that realizes the "trinity" of human resource development, scientific research, and industrial development. Located approximately 30km south of the main campus in Suzhou City, the satellite campus was planned on a site in the suburbs of Suzhou City, east of the Grand Canal connecting Beijing and Hangzhou, and north of a natural park. The first phase was completed in 2022.

Project gallery

About this office
Nikken Sekkei
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityChina
Cite: "Soochow University Future Campus Phase 1 / Nikken Sekkei" 07 Oct 2025. ArchDaily.

