Soochow University Future Campus Phase 1 / Nikken Sekkei

•
Suzhou, China
-
Architects: Nikken Sekkei
- Area: 114514 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Mintwow
-
Lead Architect: Nikken Sekkei
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: University
- JV: Zhongheng Design Group Co., Ltd.
- City: Suzhou
- Country: China
Overview – Soochow University Future Campus was planned as an educational hub that realizes the "trinity" of human resource development, scientific research, and industrial development. Located approximately 30km south of the main campus in Suzhou City, the satellite campus was planned on a site in the suburbs of Suzhou City, east of the Grand Canal connecting Beijing and Hangzhou, and north of a natural park. The first phase was completed in 2022.