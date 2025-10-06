Pridi 41 House / Anonym

•
Bangkok, Thailand
-
Architects: Anonym
- Area: 1200 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:DOF SKYGROUND
-
Lead Architects: Phongphat Ueasangkhomset
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Parnduangjai Roojnawate, Kamolchanok Somsang
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: wor consulatants
- City: Bangkok
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. Pridi 41 House is located on an 800-square-meter plot of land on the corner of Pridiphanomyong Road, surrounded by a residential neighborhood and a twenty-meter-high, low-rise apartment building that faces the entire plot.