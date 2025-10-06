Pridi 41 House / Anonym

+ 34

Category: Residential Architecture

Design Team: Parnduangjai Roojnawate, Kamolchanok Somsang

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: wor consulatants

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Pridi 41 House is located on an 800-square-meter plot of land on the corner of Pridiphanomyong Road, surrounded by a residential neighborhood and a twenty-meter-high, low-rise apartment building that faces the entire plot.