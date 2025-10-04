Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. CODEC Training Centre - Kuakata / Community Development Centre (CODEC)

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Educational Architecture
Kuakata, Bangladesh
  • Design Team: H M Hossenur Rahman, Nowshin Matin
  • Technical Team: Md. Sauban Masud, Sheikh Tanzibul Rahman
  • City: Kuakata
  • Country: Bangladesh
Text description provided by the architects. The Kuakata Training Center, designed by CODEC Design Studio, is a purpose-built facility supporting skill development and capacity building for coastal communities in Bangladesh. Positioned close to fishing settlements, ecological zones, and tourist routes, it offers residential training on coastal resource management, sustainable tourism, and disaster preparedness. Developed through a phased construction process, the project emphasizes quality, sustainability, and contextual relevance. Local contractors and laborers were engaged from the outset, ensuring not only construction efficiency but also skill transfer and community ownership of the center.

Community Development Centre (CODEC)
Brick

