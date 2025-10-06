Osaka Expo 2025 Foresting Architecture Pavilion / Takenaka Corporation

+ 21

Pavilion, Sustainability • Osaka, Japan Architects: Takenaka Corporation

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 31 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Lead Architects: Atsushi Yamazaki, Yukina Ohishi, Akitoshi Hamada

"Foresting Architecture" is a rest shelter to be built for Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Rather than a building that becomes waste for an event lasting only six months, this is architecture that everyone creates together, uses carefully while maintaining, and finally returns to the soil to become a forest.