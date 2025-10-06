Osaka Expo 2025 Foresting Architecture Pavilion / Takenaka Corporation

•
Osaka, Japan
-
Architects: Takenaka Corporation
- Area: 31 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Lead Architects: Atsushi Yamazaki, Yukina Ohishi, Akitoshi Hamada
- Category: Pavilion, Sustainability
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Izumi Okayasu Lighting Design, Izumi Okayasu
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: UMA / design farm Yuma Harada, Hazuki Osumi
- City: Osaka
- Country: Japan
"Foresting Architecture" is a rest shelter to be built for Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Rather than a building that becomes waste for an event lasting only six months, this is architecture that everyone creates together, uses carefully while maintaining, and finally returns to the soil to become a forest.