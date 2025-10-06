Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Osaka Expo 2025 Foresting Architecture Pavilion / Takenaka Corporation

Osaka Expo 2025 Foresting Architecture Pavilion / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography
Osaka Expo 2025 Foresting Architecture Pavilion / Takenaka Corporation - Exterior Photography, Forest

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Pavilion, Sustainability
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects: Takenaka Corporation
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  31
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Atsushi Yamazaki, Yukina Ohishi, Akitoshi Hamada
Osaka Expo 2025 Foresting Architecture Pavilion / Takenaka Corporation - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Takenaka Corporation

"Foresting Architecture" is a rest shelter to be built for Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Rather than a building that becomes waste for an event lasting only six months, this is architecture that everyone creates together, uses carefully while maintaining, and finally returns to the soil to become a forest.

About this office
Takenaka Corporation
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionSustainabilityJapan
Cite: "Osaka Expo 2025 Foresting Architecture Pavilion / Takenaka Corporation" 06 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034719/osaka-expo-2025-foresting-architecture-pavilion-takenaka-corporation> ISSN 0719-8884

