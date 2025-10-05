Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Vietnam
  5. Chieng Ban Kindergarten / 1+1>2 Architects

Chieng Ban Kindergarten / 1+1>2 Architects

Chieng Ban Kindergarten / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior PhotographyChieng Ban Kindergarten / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior PhotographyChieng Ban Kindergarten / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior PhotographyChieng Ban Kindergarten / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Educational Architecture
Thành phố Sơn La, Vietnam
  • Architects: 1+1>2 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Son Vu, Trieu Chien
  • Lead Architects: Hoang Thuc Hao, Vu Xuan Son, Nguyen Hanh Le
Chieng Ban Kindergarten / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Son Vu

Text description provided by the architects. Chieng Ban Kindergarten consists of two classrooms, two restrooms, a staff room, and a covered corridor that doubles as a play area. The school is enclosed by brick walls, accented with vibrant painted surfaces that create a visually dynamic yet child-friendly environment. The arrangement of square windows at varying sizes and heights not only introduces an engaging visual rhythm but also optimizes natural light and ventilation.

Project gallery

1+1>2 Architects
Cite: "Chieng Ban Kindergarten / 1+1>2 Architects" 05 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034717/chieng-ban-kindergarten-1-plus-1-2-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

