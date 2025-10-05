Chieng Ban Kindergarten / 1+1>2 Architects

+ 12

Category: Educational Architecture

City: Thành phố Sơn La

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Chieng Ban Kindergarten consists of two classrooms, two restrooms, a staff room, and a covered corridor that doubles as a play area. The school is enclosed by brick walls, accented with vibrant painted surfaces that create a visually dynamic yet child-friendly environment. The arrangement of square windows at varying sizes and heights not only introduces an engaging visual rhythm but also optimizes natural light and ventilation.