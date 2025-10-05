Chieng Ban Kindergarten / 1+1>2 Architects

•
Thành phố Sơn La, Vietnam
-
Architects: 1+1>2 Architects
- Area: 105 m²
- Year: 2020
-
Photographs:Son Vu, Trieu Chien
-
Lead Architects: Hoang Thuc Hao, Vu Xuan Son, Nguyen Hanh Le
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Educational Architecture
- City: Thành phố Sơn La
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Chieng Ban Kindergarten consists of two classrooms, two restrooms, a staff room, and a covered corridor that doubles as a play area. The school is enclosed by brick walls, accented with vibrant painted surfaces that create a visually dynamic yet child-friendly environment. The arrangement of square windows at varying sizes and heights not only introduces an engaging visual rhythm but also optimizes natural light and ventilation.