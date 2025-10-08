Monte Alvo House / NOZ Arquitectura

•
Pavia, Portugal
-
Architects: NOZ Arquitectura
- Area: 430 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
-
Lead Architects: Inês Sousa; Rui Dias; José Malhó
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Technical Team: Rui Dias
- Design Team: José Malhó
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Espaço Cívil
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Certigy
- City: Pavia
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The architectural tradition of the Alentejo is defined by simplicity of form, functional spaces, and a deep connection with climate and landscape. At the top of Monte Alvo, the house is single-story, positioned to make full use of solar orientation and ensure thermal comfort throughout the year.