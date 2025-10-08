Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Monte Alvo House / NOZ Arquitectura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Pavia, Portugal
  • Architects: NOZ Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  430
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Lead Architects: Inês Sousa; Rui Dias; José Malhó
Text description provided by the architects. The architectural tradition of the Alentejo is defined by simplicity of form, functional spaces, and a deep connection with climate and landscape. At the top of Monte Alvo, the house is single-story, positioned to make full use of solar orientation and ensure thermal comfort throughout the year.

NOZ Arquitectura
