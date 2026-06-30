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Modular Nest School in Ancón: Lineage of David II / cotacero

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Modular Nest School in Ancón: Lineage of David II / cotacero - Image 2 of 32Modular Nest School in Ancón: Lineage of David II / cotacero - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Concrete, BeamModular Nest School in Ancón: Lineage of David II / cotacero - Exterior Photography, Wood, ConcreteModular Nest School in Ancón: Lineage of David II / cotacero - Exterior Photography, ConcreteModular Nest School in Ancón: Lineage of David II / cotacero - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Schools
Ancón, Peru
  • Architects: cotacero
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Renzo Rebagliati
  • Lead Architects: Hideki Shimizu, Heishiro Fudimoto, Francesca W
  • Category: Schools
  • Technical Team: Gloria Ccoriñaupa, Susana Chia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Gary Calderon
  • City: Ancón
  • Country: Peru
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Modular Nest School in Ancón: Lineage of David II / cotacero - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Renzo Rebagliati

Text description provided by the architects. In response to the lack of educational infrastructure in Ancón, the Cotacero team, in collaboration with volunteers and the local community, led the design and construction of the Nido Linaje de David II, a 500 m² project that will benefit more than 450 children. The main inspiration and conceptual foundation was the urgent need to provide a dignified and stimulating environment for early childhood learning in a district with very limited resources. Rooted in the idea of architecture as a tool for social transformation, the project integrates sustainability, flexibility, and community engagement as its key drivers.

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Cite: "Modular Nest School in Ancón: Lineage of David II / cotacero" 30 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034695/nido-modular-en-ancon-linaje-de-david-ii-cotacero> ISSN 0719-8884

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