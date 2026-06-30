Modular Nest School in Ancón: Lineage of David II / cotacero

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Schools • Ancón, Peru Architects: cotacero

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Renzo Rebagliati

Lead Architects: Hideki Shimizu, Heishiro Fudimoto, Francesca W

Category: Schools

Technical Team: Gloria Ccoriñaupa, Susana Chia

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Gary Calderon

City: Ancón

Country: Peru

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Text description provided by the architects. In response to the lack of educational infrastructure in Ancón, the Cotacero team, in collaboration with volunteers and the local community, led the design and construction of the Nido Linaje de David II, a 500 m² project that will benefit more than 450 children. The main inspiration and conceptual foundation was the urgent need to provide a dignified and stimulating environment for early childhood learning in a district with very limited resources. Rooted in the idea of architecture as a tool for social transformation, the project integrates sustainability, flexibility, and community engagement as its key drivers.