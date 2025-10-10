Sagamore North Cottage / Akb Architects

-
Architects: Akb Architects
- Area: 467 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Shai Gil
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Sustainability
- Creative Director: Kelly Buffey
- Technical Director: Robert Kastelic
- Project Lead: Shay Gibson, Mark Ross
- Main Floor: 284 m2
- Lower Level: 181 m2
- Surrounding Deck: 283.7 m2
- Roof Span: 36.6 m x 15.5 m
- Number Of Bathrooms: 5
- Number Of Bedrooms: 4
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Located on an island near the water's edge, this all-season family cottage was designed as a private refuge, hidden from view while maintaining a strong connection to the raw beauty of its Muskoka, Ontario, surroundings. An existing dock and boathouse — designed by the same architecture firm and widely published — continually draws curious boaters uncomfortably close to shore. This unintended attention has made privacy a key consideration for the design of the cottage.