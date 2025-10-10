Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Sagamore North Cottage / Akb Architects

Sagamore North Cottage / Akb Architects

Save

Sagamore North Cottage / Akb Architects - Image 2 of 37Sagamore North Cottage / Akb Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, ChairSagamore North Cottage / Akb Architects - Image 4 of 37Sagamore North Cottage / Akb Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteSagamore North Cottage / Akb Architects - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Sustainability
Canada
  • Creative Director: Kelly Buffey
  • Technical Director: Robert Kastelic
  • Project Lead: Shay Gibson, Mark Ross
  • Main Floor: 284 m2
  • Lower Level: 181 m2
  • Surrounding Deck: 283.7 m2
  • Roof Span: 36.6 m x 15.5 m
  • Number Of Bathrooms: 5
  • Number Of Bedrooms: 4
  • Country: Canada
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sagamore North Cottage / Akb Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Shai Gil

Text description provided by the architects. Located on an island near the water's edge, this all-season family cottage was designed as a private refuge, hidden from view while maintaining a strong connection to the raw beauty of its Muskoka, Ontario, surroundings. An existing dock and boathouse — designed by the same architecture firm and widely published — continually draws curious boaters uncomfortably close to shore. This unintended attention has made privacy a key consideration for the design of the cottage.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Akb Architects
Office

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityCanada

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityCanada
Cite: "Sagamore North Cottage / Akb Architects" 10 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034686/sagamore-north-cottage-akb-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags