Sagamore North Cottage / Akb Architects

+ 32

Category: Houses, Sustainability

Creative Director: Kelly Buffey

Technical Director: Robert Kastelic

Project Lead: Shay Gibson, Mark Ross

Main Floor: 284 m2

Lower Level: 181 m2

Surrounding Deck: 283.7 m2

Roof Span: 36.6 m x 15.5 m

Number Of Bathrooms: 5

Number Of Bedrooms: 4

Country: Canada

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located on an island near the water's edge, this all-season family cottage was designed as a private refuge, hidden from view while maintaining a strong connection to the raw beauty of its Muskoka, Ontario, surroundings. An existing dock and boathouse — designed by the same architecture firm and widely published — continually draws curious boaters uncomfortably close to shore. This unintended attention has made privacy a key consideration for the design of the cottage.