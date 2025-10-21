CUBE Workshop Building / Civic Architects

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. CUBE has been completed; a stacked workshop building of 4,734 m² GFA for the Faculty of Engineering Technology on the Drienerlo campus of the University of Twente in Enschede. CUBE was designed by Civic Architects, VDNDP, and Studio Groen+Schild, and built by WAM&VanDuren Bouwgroep and WSi Techniek. The building forms a compact extension of the Horst complex with stacked workshops, offices, and flexible laboratory spaces.