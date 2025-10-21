CUBE Workshop Building / Civic Architects

•
Enschede, The Netherlands
-
Architects: Civic Architects
- Area: 4734 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Stijn Bollaert
-
Manufacturers: Alverre, Buiting Staalbouw, Qbiq, Woodteq
- Category: Workshop, Educational Architecture
- Office Lead Architects: Gert Kwekkeboom, Jan Lebbink, Ingrid van der Heijden, Rick ten Doeschate
- Design Team: Civic Architects
- City: Enschede
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. CUBE has been completed; a stacked workshop building of 4,734 m² GFA for the Faculty of Engineering Technology on the Drienerlo campus of the University of Twente in Enschede. CUBE was designed by Civic Architects, VDNDP, and Studio Groen+Schild, and built by WAM&VanDuren Bouwgroep and WSi Techniek. The building forms a compact extension of the Horst complex with stacked workshops, offices, and flexible laboratory spaces.