CUBE Workshop Building / Civic Architects

Workshop, Educational Architecture
Enschede, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Civic Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4734
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Stijn Bollaert
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alverre, Buiting Staalbouw, Qbiq, Woodteq
Text description provided by the architects. CUBE has been completed; a stacked workshop building of 4,734 m² GFA for the Faculty of Engineering Technology on the Drienerlo campus of the University of Twente in Enschede. CUBE was designed by Civic Architects, VDNDP, and Studio Groen+Schild, and built by WAM&VanDuren Bouwgroep and WSi Techniek. The building forms a compact extension of the Horst complex with stacked workshops, offices, and flexible laboratory spaces.

