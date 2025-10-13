Leiden University Lecture Hall / Civic Architects

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. The first university in the Netherlands was founded in Leiden in 1575. The institute is a familiar sight in the historic city centre with its historic buildings. Less well known is the fact that the university's "Gorlaeus" buildings were constructed in the second half of the 20th century, marking the development of a modern knowledge campus outside the city centre: today's Leiden Bio Science Park.