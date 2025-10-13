Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Leiden University Lecture Hall / Civic Architects

Leiden University Lecture Hall / Civic Architects

Save

Leiden University Lecture Hall / Civic Architects - Image 2 of 19Leiden University Lecture Hall / Civic Architects - Interior Photography, GlassLeiden University Lecture Hall / Civic Architects - Interior Photography, ChairLeiden University Lecture Hall / Civic Architects - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontLeiden University Lecture Hall / Civic Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, University
Leiden, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Civic Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6049
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Leiden University Lecture Hall / Civic Architects - Image 2 of 19
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. The first university in the Netherlands was founded in Leiden in 1575. The institute is a familiar sight in the historic city centre with its historic buildings. Less well known is the fact that the university's "Gorlaeus" buildings were constructed in the second half of the 20th century, marking the development of a modern knowledge campus outside the city centre: today's Leiden Bio Science Park.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Civic Architects
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityThe Netherlands
Cite: "Leiden University Lecture Hall / Civic Architects" 13 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034678/leiden-university-lecture-hall-civic-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags