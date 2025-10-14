Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Gersthof Model School Renovation and Conversion / Franz&Sue

Gersthof Model School Renovation and Conversion / Franz&Sue

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools, Renovation
Wien, Austria
  • Architects: Franz&Sue
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7510
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andreas Buchberger, Julius Silver
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Jansen, Margres, Knauf, Mosa, Sattler
  • Lead Team: Johannes Alge
  • Design Team: Márton Meszes, Daniel Löschenbrand, Julia Aigner, Maximilian Ebner, Thomas Huck, Tanja Marben, Paulina Lakomiec, Natali Stefanova, Suvi Repo, Angela Lulati
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Petz ZT Gmbh
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bauklimatik, Hoyer Brandschutz
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Hross+Partner
  • Landscape Architecture: idealice
  • City: Wien
  • Country: Austria
Gersthof Model School Renovation and Conversion / Franz&Sue - Image 2 of 22
© Julius Silver

Text description provided by the architects. This is the story of the transformation of Gersthof Orthopaedic Hospital into a contemporary educational campus. The building, with its checkered past, is situated in an upmarket residential area in a sprawling park with century-old trees.

About this office
Franz&Sue
Office

Cite: "Gersthof Model School Renovation and Conversion / Franz&Sue" 14 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034672/gersthof-model-school-renovation-and-conversion-franz-and-sue> ISSN 0719-8884

