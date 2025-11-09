Cosmocité Science Center / Arcane Architectes

•
Le Pont-de-Claix, France
-
Architects: Arcane Architectes
- Area: 2114 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Nicolas Trouillard
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Science Center
- Lead Team: Anais Kerdraon, Jean-François Julien
- Design Team: Arcane Architectes
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: CET Batiment et Énergie
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Betrec IG
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Étamine
- Landscape Architecture: Verdance
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Echologos
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: MTM Infra, CREO and François Tourny
- City: Le Pont-de-Claix
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Cosmocité, the new science center in Pont-de-Claix, stands as a cultural landmark where architecture, science, and landscape meet. The building was imagined as a journey of discovery, a place where visitors can explore the mysteries of the universe while reconnecting with the history of the site and the surrounding city.