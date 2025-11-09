Cosmocité Science Center / Arcane Architectes

+ 28

Category: Cultural Architecture, Science Center

Lead Team: Anais Kerdraon, Jean-François Julien

Design Team: Arcane Architectes

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: CET Batiment et Énergie

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Betrec IG

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Étamine

Landscape Architecture: Verdance

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Echologos

Engineering & Consulting > Other: MTM Infra, CREO and François Tourny

City: Le Pont-de-Claix

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Cosmocité, the new science center in Pont-de-Claix, stands as a cultural landmark where architecture, science, and landscape meet. The building was imagined as a journey of discovery, a place where visitors can explore the mysteries of the universe while reconnecting with the history of the site and the surrounding city.