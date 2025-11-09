Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. France
  5. Cosmocité Science Center / Arcane Architectes

Cosmocité Science Center / Arcane Architectes

Save

Cosmocité Science Center / Arcane Architectes - Image 2 of 33Cosmocité Science Center / Arcane Architectes - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassCosmocité Science Center / Arcane Architectes - Image 4 of 33Cosmocité Science Center / Arcane Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteCosmocité Science Center / Arcane Architectes - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Science Center
Le Pont-de-Claix, France
  • Lead Team: Anais Kerdraon, Jean-François Julien
  • Design Team: Arcane Architectes
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: CET Batiment et Énergie
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Betrec IG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Étamine
  • Landscape Architecture: Verdance
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Echologos
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: MTM Infra, CREO and François Tourny
  • City: Le Pont-de-Claix
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cosmocité Science Center / Arcane Architectes - Image 2 of 33
© Nicolas Trouillard

Text description provided by the architects. Cosmocité, the new science center in Pont-de-Claix, stands as a cultural landmark where architecture, science, and landscape meet. The building was imagined as a journey of discovery, a place where visitors can explore the mysteries of the universe while reconnecting with the history of the site and the surrounding city.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Arcane Architectes
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningscience centerFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningscience centerFrance
Cite: "Cosmocité Science Center / Arcane Architectes" 09 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034671/cosmocite-science-center-arcane-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags