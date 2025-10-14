Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Belgium
  5. Private House Reiken III / Marge architecten

Private House Reiken III / Marge architecten

Save

Private House Reiken III / Marge architecten - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassPrivate House Reiken III / Marge architecten - Image 3 of 25Private House Reiken III / Marge architecten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, ChairPrivate House Reiken III / Marge architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Door, BrickPrivate House Reiken III / Marge architecten - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Anderlecht, Belgium
  • Architects: Marge architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  193
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Johnny Umans
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Saint-Gobain, Reynaers, VMZINC, Winckelmans, van de Moortel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Private House Reiken III / Marge architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Door, Brick
© Johnny Umans

Text description provided by the architects. Total renovation of a mansion where spaces are internally connected through voids and views, from the garden, through the house, to the roof terrace

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Marge architecten
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium
Cite: "Private House Reiken III / Marge architecten" 14 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034669/private-house-reiken-iii-marge-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags