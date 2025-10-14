Private House Reiken III / Marge architecten

•
Anderlecht, Belgium
-
Architects: Marge architecten
- Area: 193 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Johnny Umans
-
Manufacturers: Saint-Gobain, Reynaers, VMZINC, Winckelmans, van de Moortel
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Steven Schreurs, Eva Delancker
- Design Team: Marge architecten
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Stabimi
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Struktuur by TREMA
- City: Anderlecht
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. Total renovation of a mansion where spaces are internally connected through voids and views, from the garden, through the house, to the roof terrace