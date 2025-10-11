The Court Theatre / Haworth Tompkins

•
Christchurch, New Zealand
Architects: Haworth Tompkins
- Area: 3700 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Simon Devitt
Manufacturers: Regupol America, AMF Heradesign, Abodo Wood, Aspect Furniture, Autex Acoustics, Batten & Cradle, Big River Panels, Carboline, Forbo/Marmoleum, Kirwin and Simpson, Mammoth Insulation, Markham Global, Red Stag Timber, Resene, Rooflogic, Sawmill Direct, Symonite, Thermosash
- Category: Theater
- Design Team: Roger Watts, Steve Tompkins, Toby Johnson, Danny Lane, Nick Royce, Jason Ho
- Interior Architect: Cathy Lee, Hollie Norman
- Architectural Technician: Elise Walding, Isabelle Thompson, Lottie Vandervis
- Architectural Graduate: Georgia Bartley
- Architects: Jeffrey Jiang, Martijn van der Tol
- Athfield Architects Design Team: Jon Rennie, Matthew Webby, Charles Collins
- Client: Christchurch City Council / The Court Theatre
- Theatre Consultant: Charcoalblue
- Landscape Architect: Botanic Landscape Architects
- Facade Engineer: Mott MacDonald
- Facade Structural Engineer: BG&E
- Quantity Surveyor: AECOM
- Planning: Planz
- Geotech Engineer: PDP
- City: Christchurch
- Country: New Zealand
Sustainability — As a long-term partnership between Christchurch City Council and The Court Theatre sustainability was from the outset an underlying driver for the project. The following summarises key aspects of sustainability incorporated into the building's design.