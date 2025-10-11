The Court Theatre / Haworth Tompkins

+ 25

Category: Theater

Design Team: Roger Watts, Steve Tompkins, Toby Johnson, Danny Lane, Nick Royce, Jason Ho

Interior Architect: Cathy Lee, Hollie Norman

Architectural Technician: Elise Walding, Isabelle Thompson, Lottie Vandervis

Architectural Graduate: Georgia Bartley

Architects: Jeffrey Jiang, Martijn van der Tol

Athfield Architects Design Team: Jon Rennie, Matthew Webby, Charles Collins

Client: Christchurch City Council / The Court Theatre

Theatre Consultant: Charcoalblue

Landscape Architect: Botanic Landscape Architects

Facade Engineer: Mott MacDonald

Facade Structural Engineer: BG&E

Quantity Surveyor: AECOM

Planning: Planz

Geotech Engineer: PDP

City: Christchurch

Country: New Zealand

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Sustainability — As a long-term partnership between Christchurch City Council and The Court Theatre sustainability was from the outset an underlying driver for the project. The following summarises key aspects of sustainability incorporated into the building's design.