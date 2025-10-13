Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Fora Collective Housing / Jeff Svitak

Fora Collective Housing / Jeff Svitak

Fora Collective Housing / Jeff Svitak - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
Fora Collective Housing / Jeff Svitak - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
Fora Collective Housing / Jeff Svitak - Interior Photography, Wood
Fora Collective Housing / Jeff Svitak - Interior Photography, Concrete

Housing
San Diego, United States
Text description provided by the architects. On a narrow 7,000-square-foot plot in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego, FORA is an exercise in intelligent density that reimagines collective housing for the present. It is also a tangible example of what urban infill multifamily housing can achieve in the United States, particularly in California, where the housing crisis and homelessness remain urgent issues. Working within the strict framework of local regulations, the project demonstrates how small, underused lots in Southern California can become catalysts for dignified, high-quality housing alternatives.

Fora Collective Housing / Jeff Svitak - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Zaickz Moz
Jeff Svitak
Concrete

