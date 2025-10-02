Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Mixed Use Architecture
  Germany
  Graftlab / GRAFT

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Office Buildings
Berlin, Germany
  • Project Partners: Lars Krückeberg, Sven Fuchs, Wolfram Putz, Georg Schmidthals, Thomas Willemeit
  • Project Leader: René Lotz, David Wurth, Raphael Hemmer, Matthias Rümmele
  • Planning Team: Paulo de Araujo, Benedikt Boschert, Justin Bouttell, Marvin Bratke, Evgenia Dimopoulou, Ana Maria Galvez Castillo, Sebastian Gernhardt, Agata Glubiak, Thomas Grabner, Felix Grauer, Philippe Grotenrath, Moritz Hanshans, Dennis Hawner, Jean-Rémi Houel, Izabela Anna Kordyka-Ostrowska, Sascha Krückeberg, Thomas Niederberger, Paula Rosch, Thomas Quisinsky, Benjamin Rieß, Louise Seyb, Jörg Stanzel, Elena Suarez, Max Unterfrauner, Philip Weibhauser, Max Wittkopp
  • Coordinator Graft: Tobias Hein
  • Relocation Team Graft: Nikolas Krause, Niklas Labuhn, Roman Puzicha
  • Client: Invalidenstraße 5 GbR
  • General Contractor : August Reiners Bauunternehmung
  • Technical Planning: Planteam Schwarz
  • Fire Protection: imKONTEXT.berlin
  • City: Berlin
  • Country: Germany
Save this picture!
Graftlab / GRAFT - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Patricia Parinejad

Text description provided by the architects. GRAFTLAB was conceived as a laboratory for modern working environments within the creative industry and fosters new collaborative formats through a focus on flexibility and cooperation. Located in the heart of Berlin, its open, transparent design represents the significance the creative sector plays in the city.

