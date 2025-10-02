Graftlab / GRAFT

-
Architects: GRAFT
- Area: 44000 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Patricia Parinejad, Henrik Schipper
Structural Planning: Wetzel & von Seht Hamburg, Wetzel & von Seht
- Client: Invalidenstraße 5 GbR
- General Contractor : August Reiners Bauunternehmung
- City: Berlin
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. GRAFTLAB was conceived as a laboratory for modern working environments within the creative industry and fosters new collaborative formats through a focus on flexibility and cooperation. Located in the heart of Berlin, its open, transparent design represents the significance the creative sector plays in the city.