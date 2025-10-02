Graftlab / GRAFT

+ 30

Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Office Buildings

Project Partners: Lars Krückeberg, Sven Fuchs, Wolfram Putz, Georg Schmidthals, Thomas Willemeit

Project Leader: René Lotz, David Wurth, Raphael Hemmer, Matthias Rümmele

Planning Team: Paulo de Araujo, Benedikt Boschert, Justin Bouttell, Marvin Bratke, Evgenia Dimopoulou, Ana Maria Galvez Castillo, Sebastian Gernhardt, Agata Glubiak, Thomas Grabner, Felix Grauer, Philippe Grotenrath, Moritz Hanshans, Dennis Hawner, Jean-Rémi Houel, Izabela Anna Kordyka-Ostrowska, Sascha Krückeberg, Thomas Niederberger, Paula Rosch, Thomas Quisinsky, Benjamin Rieß, Louise Seyb, Jörg Stanzel, Elena Suarez, Max Unterfrauner, Philip Weibhauser, Max Wittkopp

Coordinator Graft: Tobias Hein

Relocation Team Graft: Nikolas Krause, Niklas Labuhn, Roman Puzicha

Client: Invalidenstraße 5 GbR

General Contractor : August Reiners Bauunternehmung

Technical Planning: Planteam Schwarz

Fire Protection: imKONTEXT.berlin

City: Berlin

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. GRAFTLAB was conceived as a laboratory for modern working environments within the creative industry and fosters new collaborative formats through a focus on flexibility and cooperation. Located in the heart of Berlin, its open, transparent design represents the significance the creative sector plays in the city.