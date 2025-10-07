Hagen-House Nendeln / Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten

+ 21

Category: Theaters & Performance, Educational Architecture

Lead Team: Gregor Benz

Office Lead Architects: Andreas Cukrowicz, Anton Nachbaur-Sturm

Design Team: Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten

Landscape Architecture: Vogt Landschaftsarchitekten AG Zürich

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Conzett Bronzini Partner AG

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Müller-BBM Raumakustik Planegg

City: Nendeln

Country: Liechtenstein

Text description provided by the architects. The neo-classical semi-detached house with large adjoining stable, a small wash house, and a shooting lodge was built in 1837 by master builder Joseph Anton Seger from Vaduz. From 1864 to 1912, the listed farmstead on Feldkircher Strasse served the imperial post office to deliver mail to most of Liechtenstein.