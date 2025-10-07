Hagen-House Nendeln / Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten

-
Architects: Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten
- Area: 555 m²
- Year: 2024
- Category: Theaters & Performance, Educational Architecture
- Lead Team: Gregor Benz
- Office Lead Architects: Andreas Cukrowicz, Anton Nachbaur-Sturm
- Design Team: Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten
- Landscape Architecture: Vogt Landschaftsarchitekten AG Zürich
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Conzett Bronzini Partner AG
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Müller-BBM Raumakustik Planegg
- City: Nendeln
- Country: Liechtenstein
Text description provided by the architects. The neo-classical semi-detached house with large adjoining stable, a small wash house, and a shooting lodge was built in 1837 by master builder Joseph Anton Seger from Vaduz. From 1864 to 1912, the listed farmstead on Feldkircher Strasse served the imperial post office to deliver mail to most of Liechtenstein.