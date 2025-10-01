Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Pazhou South Waterfront Park / SWA Group

Public Space, Park
Guangzhou, China
Pazhou South Waterfront Park / SWA Group - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
Text description provided by the architects. The Pazhou Central Business District (CBD) is China's first "Science and Technology CBD + Bay Area TOD" complex in the city of Guangzhou. Starting from the initial stage of urban planning, the landscape system has been emphasized as green infrastructure connecting the future CBD, transportation hub, residential area and the Huangpu Chong River, mitigating the urban heat island. The 300-meter-long, 4-hectare Pazhou South Waterfront Park restores the natural riverfront from the existing rigid embankment, connecting the ecological corridors to the city. Integrating nature inspiration, ecological restoration and urban lifestyle, the park brings accessible nature riverside experience and public open spaces to the heart of the booming CBD.

SWA Group
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureParkChina

