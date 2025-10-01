Pazhou South Waterfront Park / SWA Group

+ 28

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Pazhou Central Business District (CBD) is China's first "Science and Technology CBD + Bay Area TOD" complex in the city of Guangzhou. Starting from the initial stage of urban planning, the landscape system has been emphasized as green infrastructure connecting the future CBD, transportation hub, residential area and the Huangpu Chong River, mitigating the urban heat island. The 300-meter-long, 4-hectare Pazhou South Waterfront Park restores the natural riverfront from the existing rigid embankment, connecting the ecological corridors to the city. Integrating nature inspiration, ecological restoration and urban lifestyle, the park brings accessible nature riverside experience and public open spaces to the heart of the booming CBD.