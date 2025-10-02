Suite 9 at Delft University of Technology Campus / Studioninedots

•
Delft, The Netherlands
-
Architects: Studioninedots
- Area: 6200 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Sebastian van Damme
- Category: Dorms
- Design Team: Albert Herder, Vincent van der Klei, Arie van der Neut, Metin van Zijl, Ania Bozek, Eva Souren, Anouk van Deuzen
- Collaborators: Daiwa House Modular
- City: Delft
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Suite 9 brings new life to the Delft University of Technology Campus with 137 self-contained student residences. At the core of the building lies the 'Heart': a huge semi-outdoor space that defines Suite 9's striking profile and serves as the place where student life can spark into being.