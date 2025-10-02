Suite 9 at Delft University of Technology Campus / Studioninedots

+ 25

Category: Dorms

Design Team: Albert Herder, Vincent van der Klei, Arie van der Neut, Metin van Zijl, Ania Bozek, Eva Souren, Anouk van Deuzen

Collaborators: Daiwa House Modular

City: Delft

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. Suite 9 brings new life to the Delft University of Technology Campus with 137 self-contained student residences. At the core of the building lies the 'Heart': a huge semi-outdoor space that defines Suite 9's striking profile and serves as the place where student life can spark into being.