Varanda House / Esquadra Arquitetos

Architects: Esquadra Arquitetos
- Area: 500 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Joana França
Manufacturers: Arquivo Brasília, Hill House, Light Design, Lumini, Portobello Shop, Raveli Esquadrias, São Geraldo
Text description provided by the architects. Designed to make the most of the native vegetation and enhance the natural beauty of the land, Casa Varanda was born from a careful listening to the place itself. The project was built on a spacious lot with a gentle slope and rich vegetation of Cerrado trees such as paineiras and other species.