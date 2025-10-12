Grentschel School Extension / ahaa

More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools, Extension
- Lead Team: Michael Roth
- Office Lead Architects: Andreas Heierle
- Design Team: ahaa
- Landscape Architecture: weber+brönnimann
- City: Lyss
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. At first glance, the large buildings in Grentschel appear to be randomly scattered across the valley floor. However, the unassuming Grentschel stream actually plays an organizing role. Each building volume is oriented to the course of the stream and positioned parallel to it. The project adopts this logic, resulting in a relaxed ensemble with fluid outdoor spaces.