Grentschel School Extension / ahaa

+ 21

Educational Architecture, Schools, Extension • Lyss, Switzerland Architects: ahaa

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. At first glance, the large buildings in Grentschel appear to be randomly scattered across the valley floor. However, the unassuming Grentschel stream actually plays an organizing role. Each building volume is oriented to the course of the stream and positioned parallel to it. The project adopts this logic, resulting in a relaxed ensemble with fluid outdoor spaces.