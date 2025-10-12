Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Grentschel School Extension / ahaa

Grentschel School Extension / ahaa - Exterior Photography

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools, Extension
Lyss, Switzerland
  Architects: ahaa
  Area: 3500
  Year: 2021
Grentschel School Extension / ahaa - Exterior Photography
© Stefan Zürrer, Andrei Margulescu

Text description provided by the architects. At first glance, the large buildings in Grentschel appear to be randomly scattered across the valley floor. However, the unassuming Grentschel stream actually plays an organizing role. Each building volume is oriented to the course of the stream and positioned parallel to it. The project adopts this logic, resulting in a relaxed ensemble with fluid outdoor spaces.

About this office
ahaa
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Refurbishment Extension Switzerland

Materials and Tags

Steel Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Refurbishment Extension Switzerland
"Grentschel School Extension / ahaa" 12 Oct 2025. ArchDaily.

