The Southeast of Datong Ancient City Silk Road Tower / XJ Design Agency

+ 23

Category: Installations & Structures

Landscape Architecture: XJ Design Agency

Client: Huaxia Jianghong (Datong) Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

Construction Contractor: Luzhou Hongmao Engineering Project Management Co., Ltd.

Dynamic Screen Deepening Construction: Chongqing Yitong Metal Products Co., Ltd.

Structural Design: Chongqing Lianchuang Architectural Planning and Design Co., Ltd.

City: Datong

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. In Pingcheng of the Northern Wei Dynasty, the historical coordinate at the eastern end of the Silk Road, the starting point where the camel bells rang melodiously. Here, we have erected a modern cultural landmark named "Silk Road Tower" - it is not merely a frozen memorial, but rather a vivid growth and continuous iteration of cultural genes in the torrent of technology.