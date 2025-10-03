Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  The Southeast of Datong Ancient City Silk Road Tower / XJ Design Agency

The Southeast of Datong Ancient City Silk Road Tower / XJ Design Agency

The Southeast of Datong Ancient City Silk Road Tower / XJ Design Agency - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures
Datong, China
  • Landscape Architecture: XJ Design Agency
  • Client: Huaxia Jianghong (Datong) Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Contractor: Luzhou Hongmao Engineering Project Management Co., Ltd.
  • Dynamic Screen Deepening Construction: Chongqing Yitong Metal Products Co., Ltd.
  • Structural Design: Chongqing Lianchuang Architectural Planning and Design Co., Ltd.
  • City: Datong
  • Country: China
The Southeast of Datong Ancient City Silk Road Tower / XJ Design Agency - Exterior Photography
© Guowei Liu

Text description provided by the architects. In Pingcheng of the Northern Wei Dynasty, the historical coordinate at the eastern end of the Silk Road, the starting point where the camel bells rang melodiously. Here, we have erected a modern cultural landmark named "Silk Road Tower" - it is not merely a frozen memorial, but rather a vivid growth and continuous iteration of cultural genes in the torrent of technology.

Project gallery

About this office
XJ Design Agency
Office

Cite: "The Southeast of Datong Ancient City Silk Road Tower / XJ Design Agency" 03 Oct 2025. ArchDaily.

© Guowei Liu

大同古城东南邑丝路塔 / 象界设计机构

