DRN Residence / Pitta Arquitetura

© João Paulo Soares de Oliveira

Category: Houses

City: Ubatuba

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Amidst the lush vegetation of Ubatuba, São Paulo, the DRN Residence, designed by Pitta Arquitetura, embodies a sophisticated blend of nature, contemporary Brazilian architecture, and sustainability. Spanning 250m² across two floors, the house was designed to offer comfort, spatial fluidity, and a full connection with its natural surroundings. "The large preserved jackfruit tree on the lot was our starting point. From it, we created an architecture that not only respects but celebrates the existing nature," emphasizes Thiago B. Pitta.