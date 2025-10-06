Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. DRN Residence / Pitta Arquitetura

DRN Residence / Pitta Arquitetura

Save

DRN Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Image 7 of 33DRN Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Image 15 of 33DRN Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BeamDRN Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Image 6 of 33DRN Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ubatuba, Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
DRN Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Image 4 of 33
© João Paulo Soares de Oliveira

Text description provided by the architects. Amidst the lush vegetation of Ubatuba, São Paulo, the DRN Residence, designed by Pitta Arquitetura, embodies a sophisticated blend of nature, contemporary Brazilian architecture, and sustainability. Spanning 250m² across two floors, the house was designed to offer comfort, spatial fluidity, and a full connection with its natural surroundings. "The large preserved jackfruit tree on the lot was our starting point. From it, we created an architecture that not only respects but celebrates the existing nature," emphasizes Thiago B. Pitta.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pitta Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "DRN Residence / Pitta Arquitetura" [Residência DRN / Pitta Arquitetura] 06 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034513/drn-residence-pitta-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags