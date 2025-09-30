Stone Wall Stay House / Atelier O

•
Jeju-si, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Design: Jiho Kang (Principal Architect)
- Design Team: Kangwoo Jang
- Structural Engineer: Jaewon Lee
- Mechanical Engineer: Codam ENC/ Dongsoek Choi
- Contractor: LO stay/ Jaehyo Kim
- City: Jeju-si
- Country: South Korea
Volcanic Stone Walls and Cultivators, A Vernacular Homestead – In Napeup-ri, Aewol-eup, Jeju Island, many traditional homes with volcanic stone walls still remain. In this farming village, the cultivator, a motorized agricultural tool, was not only an essential farming implement but also a vital mode of transport. Even today, some farms continue to rely on it for daily activities.