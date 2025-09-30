Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Stone Wall Stay House / Atelier O

Residential Architecture
Jeju-si, South Korea
  • Architects: Atelier O
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  292
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jang Mi
  • Design: Jiho Kang (Principal Architect)
  • Design Team: Kangwoo Jang
  • Structural Engineer: Jaewon Lee
  • Mechanical Engineer: Codam ENC/ Dongsoek Choi
  • Contractor: LO stay/ Jaehyo Kim
  • City: Jeju-si
  • Country: South Korea
Stone Wall Stay House / Atelier O - Exterior Photography
© Jang Mi

Volcanic Stone Walls and Cultivators, A Vernacular Homestead – In Napeup-ri, Aewol-eup, Jeju Island, many traditional homes with volcanic stone walls still remain. In this farming village, the cultivator, a motorized agricultural tool, was not only an essential farming implement but also a vital mode of transport. Even today, some farms continue to rely on it for daily activities.

Atelier O
Cite: "Stone Wall Stay House / Atelier O" 30 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags