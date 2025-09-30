Stone Wall Stay House / Atelier O

+ 24

Category: Residential Architecture

Design: Jiho Kang (Principal Architect)

Design Team: Kangwoo Jang

Structural Engineer: Jaewon Lee

Mechanical Engineer: Codam ENC/ Dongsoek Choi

Contractor: LO stay/ Jaehyo Kim

City: Jeju-si

Country: South Korea

Volcanic Stone Walls and Cultivators, A Vernacular Homestead – In Napeup-ri, Aewol-eup, Jeju Island, many traditional homes with volcanic stone walls still remain. In this farming village, the cultivator, a motorized agricultural tool, was not only an essential farming implement but also a vital mode of transport. Even today, some farms continue to rely on it for daily activities.