ABC Flats / Isso Architects

Housing • Jakarta, Indonesia Architects: Isso Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 423 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ernest Theofilus

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Jotun , Muka Surface , Propan , Taco , Toto

Lead Architects: Wibisono Soegih, Stephanie Tatimu

Category: Housing

Lead Team: Arini Zairina Putri

Design Team: Rangga Cakra Birawa

General Contractor: PT. HAGE Primadi Konstruksi

Interior Contractor: Silla Home

City: Jakarta

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. ABC Flats is a co-housing located in the heart of the dense Cilandak neighborhood in South Jakarta. This three-story, solid concrete building occupies a 175m² plot of land, with a total built area of 423m². The co-housing offers three types of rooms, each with an ensuite bathroom, totaling 11 rooms. Additionally, the building features a rooftop area designed as a small pantry and communal space for residents.