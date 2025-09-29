Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
ABC Flats / Isso Architects

ABC Flats / Isso Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Housing
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Isso Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  423
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Jotun, Muka Surface, Propan, Taco, Toto
  • Lead Architects: Wibisono Soegih, Stephanie Tatimu
ABC Flats / Isso Architects - Exterior Photography
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. ABC Flats is a co-housing located in the heart of the dense Cilandak neighborhood in South Jakarta. This three-story, solid concrete building occupies a 175m² plot of land, with a total built area of 423m². The co-housing offers three types of rooms, each with an ensuite bathroom, totaling 11 rooms. Additionally, the building features a rooftop area designed as a small pantry and communal space for residents.

Project gallery

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingIndonesia
Cite: "ABC Flats / Isso Architects" 29 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

