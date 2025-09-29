ABC Flats / Isso Architects

-
Architects: Isso Architects
- Area: 423 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
-
Manufacturers: Jotun, Muka Surface, Propan, Taco, Toto
-
Lead Architects: Wibisono Soegih, Stephanie Tatimu
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. ABC Flats is a co-housing located in the heart of the dense Cilandak neighborhood in South Jakarta. This three-story, solid concrete building occupies a 175m² plot of land, with a total built area of 423m². The co-housing offers three types of rooms, each with an ensuite bathroom, totaling 11 rooms. Additionally, the building features a rooftop area designed as a small pantry and communal space for residents.