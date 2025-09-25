Gia Dinh House / G+architects

-
Architects: G+architects
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Quang Dam
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Architects: Giang Doan, Bui Hoang Lam, Tran Van Xuan, Le Phuc Khoi, Manh Tri
- Site Supervision Architect: Tran Van Xuan
- Site Supervision Engineer: Nguyen Quoc Khai
- Structure Team: Nguyen Hoang Duong, Nguyen Quoc Khai
- Construction Team: anh Hai
- Woodwork: anh Tinh
- Steel & Metalwork: anh Nghia, anh Huy
- Glass: Aluminum & glass
- Aluminum: Aluminum & glass
- Steel: Nam Kha Co., Quoc Huy Mechanical
- Metalwork: Nam Kha Co., Quoc Huy Mechanical
- Electrical & Plumbing: Duc Pham
- Ceiling: Tien
- Polished Concrete: Hoang
- Furniture Fabricator: G+atelier
- City: Ho Chi Minh City
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Context / Site – The project is located in a long-established residential area that once served as the center of Gia Dinh Province, now Gia Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The house sits on a distinctive plot with a chamfered frontage along the street axis.