Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Gia Dinh House / G+architects

Gia Dinh House / G+architects

Save

Gia Dinh House / G+architects - Interior Photography, BalconyGia Dinh House / G+architects - Interior Photography, WoodGia Dinh House / G+architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, GlassGia Dinh House / G+architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony, GlassGia Dinh House / G+architects - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Category: Houses
  • Architects: Giang Doan, Bui Hoang Lam, Tran Van Xuan, Le Phuc Khoi, Manh Tri
  • Site Supervision Architect: Tran Van Xuan
  • Site Supervision Engineer: Nguyen Quoc Khai
  • Structure Team: Nguyen Hoang Duong, Nguyen Quoc Khai
  • Construction Team: anh Hai
  • Woodwork: anh Tinh
  • Steel & Metalwork: anh Nghia, anh Huy
  • Glass: Aluminum & glass
  • Aluminum: Aluminum & glass
  • Electrical & Plumbing: Duc Pham
  • Ceiling: Tien
  • Polished Concrete: Hoang
  • Furniture Fabricator: G+atelier
  • City: Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gia Dinh House / G+architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Glass
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. Context / Site – The project is located in a long-established residential area that once served as the center of Gia Dinh Province, now Gia Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The house sits on a distinctive plot with a chamfered frontage along the street axis.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
G+architects
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Gia Dinh House / G+architects" 25 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034442/gia-dinh-house-g-plus-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags