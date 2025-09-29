Jiangnan House Yangzhou Guangling / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

-
Architects: B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
- Area: 4250 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:XIA ZHI PICTURES
- Category: Hotels
- Urban Renewal: Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd. of Southeast University
- New Building Design: B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio (Sauna, Hotel Building 6#)
- Building Renovation Design: B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio (Hotel Building 2#, Hotel Building 7#)
- Subei Cinema And Other Buildings: Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd. of Southeast University - Urban Architecture Lab
- Interior Design Team: B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
- Landscape Design: Youxiang Lab
- Cinema Exhibition Design: Zhudaoruwen Studio
- Client: Guangling Culture&Tourism Group
- Brand Operation: Vanke Hotels & Resorts
- Construction: Yangjian Group; Yangzhou Yijiangxuan Garden Ancient Architecture Construction Co., Ltd. (Renovation of Cultural Heritage Buildings)
- Blue Architecture Studio Team: Shuhei Aoyama, Yoko Fujii, Lingzi Liu, Suyun Li, Ziwei Zhou, Jingyuan Li, Xinrui Zhao, Jiahui Wang, Jingyu Yan
- City: Yangzhou
- Country: China
Project Background — The project is located in the old town of Guangling Road in Yangzhou. It features architectural clusters from different periods. The old timber-structure building and modern brick-concrete buildings from the last century are scattered in an orderly manner, forming a diverse architectural style.