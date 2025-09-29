Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Passive House / Mareines Arquitetura

Passive House / Mareines Arquitetura

Save

Passive House / Mareines Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Wood, Brick, GardenPassive House / Mareines Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, WoodPassive House / Mareines Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, BeamPassive House / Mareines Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodPassive House / Mareines Arquitetura - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Mareines Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Legnox , Olaria Barduchi
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Team: Ivo Pedro Mareines, Matthieu Van Beneden e Isabella Slawka (arquiteta coordenadora)
  • Landscape Architeture: Vistara Paisagismo
  • Engineering And Construction: TJ7 Engenharia e Construtora
  • Lighting: Lightworks
  • Window Frames: Weiku
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Passive House / Mareines Arquitetura - Image 6 of 31
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived in the isolation of the pandemic, the Passive House is a direct response to the desire for a simpler, autonomous life connected to nature. Designed by Mareines Arquitetura, the residence is situated on a large plot of land in the interior of São Paulo that underwent a process of reforestation, in partnership with the Vistara Landscape Architecture office.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Mareines Arquitetura
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Passive House / Mareines Arquitetura" [Casa Passiva / Mareines Arquitetura] 29 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034428/passive-house-mareines-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags