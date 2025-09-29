Passive House / Mareines Arquitetura

-
Architects: Mareines Arquitetura
- Area: 1350 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Leonardo Finotti
-
Manufacturers: Legnox , Olaria Barduchi
Text description provided by the architects. Conceived in the isolation of the pandemic, the Passive House is a direct response to the desire for a simpler, autonomous life connected to nature. Designed by Mareines Arquitetura, the residence is situated on a large plot of land in the interior of São Paulo that underwent a process of reforestation, in partnership with the Vistara Landscape Architecture office.