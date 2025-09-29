Passive House / Mareines Arquitetura

+ 26

Houses • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Mareines Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Leonardo Finotti

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Legnox , Olaria Barduchi

Category: Houses

Project Team: Ivo Pedro Mareines, Matthieu Van Beneden e Isabella Slawka (arquiteta coordenadora)

Landscape Architeture: Vistara Paisagismo

Engineering And Construction: TJ7 Engenharia e Construtora

Lighting: Lightworks

Window Frames: Weiku

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived in the isolation of the pandemic, the Passive House is a direct response to the desire for a simpler, autonomous life connected to nature. Designed by Mareines Arquitetura, the residence is situated on a large plot of land in the interior of São Paulo that underwent a process of reforestation, in partnership with the Vistara Landscape Architecture office.