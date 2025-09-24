Workshop with Three Courtyards / Opposite Office + studio lot + hanfstingl architekten

+ 32

Category: Workshop, Educational Architecture, Sustainability

Opposite Office (Design, Detail Planning): Benedikt Hartl, Thomas Haseneder, Jonas Kögl

Studio Lot (Design, Detail Planning, Tender): Achim Kammerer, Veronika Kammerer, Wolfang Prabst, Veronika Stadlmann, Britta Borinsky, Lea Seidl

Hanfstingl Architekten (Tender, Construction Management): Peter Hanfstingl, Johannes Merk, Zaklina Geyer

City: Rosenheim

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The new 10,000 m² workshop for people with disabilities provides 120 workplaces and an integrated support center, combining technical precision with social responsibility. Spaces for document shredding, carpentry, metalworking, and other demanding activities are paired with a bright, welcoming atmosphere that encourages community and participation.