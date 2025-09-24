Workshop with Three Courtyards / Opposite Office + studio lot + hanfstingl architekten

•
Rosenheim, Germany
-
Architects: Opposite Office, hanfstingl architekten, studio lot
- Area: 10000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Edward Beierle
-
Manufacturers: Jansen, Biesel Holzhandwerk Ausbautechnik, HG Bau GmbH, Lindner SE, Peneder, Schindler , Schreinerei Bichler & Scholz, Siegfried Wölz Stahl- und Metallbau, Vector Works, Warema
-
-
- Category: Workshop, Educational Architecture, Sustainability
- Opposite Office (Design, Detail Planning): Benedikt Hartl, Thomas Haseneder, Jonas Kögl
- Studio Lot (Design, Detail Planning, Tender): Achim Kammerer, Veronika Kammerer, Wolfang Prabst, Veronika Stadlmann, Britta Borinsky, Lea Seidl
- Hanfstingl Architekten (Tender, Construction Management): Peter Hanfstingl, Johannes Merk, Zaklina Geyer
- City: Rosenheim
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The new 10,000 m² workshop for people with disabilities provides 120 workplaces and an integrated support center, combining technical precision with social responsibility. Spaces for document shredding, carpentry, metalworking, and other demanding activities are paired with a bright, welcoming atmosphere that encourages community and participation.