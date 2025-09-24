Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Workshop with Three Courtyards / Opposite Office + studio lot + hanfstingl architekten

Workshop with Three Courtyards / Opposite Office + studio lot + hanfstingl architekten

Rosenheim, Germany
  • Opposite Office (Design, Detail Planning): Benedikt Hartl, Thomas Haseneder, Jonas Kögl
  • Studio Lot (Design, Detail Planning, Tender): Achim Kammerer, Veronika Kammerer, Wolfang Prabst, Veronika Stadlmann, Britta Borinsky, Lea Seidl
  • Hanfstingl Architekten (Tender, Construction Management): Peter Hanfstingl, Johannes Merk, Zaklina Geyer
  • City: Rosenheim
  • Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The new 10,000 m² workshop for people with disabilities provides 120 workplaces and an integrated support center, combining technical precision with social responsibility. Spaces for document shredding, carpentry, metalworking, and other demanding activities are paired with a bright, welcoming atmosphere that encourages community and participation.

About this office
Opposite Office
Office
studio lot
Office
hanfstingl architekten
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWorkshopEducational ArchitectureSustainabilityGermany

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Workshop with Three Courtyards / Opposite Office + studio lot + hanfstingl architekten" 24 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034403/workshop-with-three-courtyards-opposite-office-plus-studio-lot-plus-hanfstingl-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

