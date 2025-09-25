Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  EXPO Osaka 2025 Sauna 'TAIYO TSUBOMI' / KOMPAS

EXPO Osaka 2025 Sauna 'TAIYO TSUBOMI' / KOMPAS

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects: KOMPAS
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yohei Sasakura
  • Organizer: Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition
  • Owner / Design Client: Taiyo Kogyo Corp.
  • Sauna: TTNE Inc.
  • Landscape Designer: SORA BOTANICAL GARDEN Project Inc.
  • Lighting Designers: REALROCKDESIGN Inc.
  • Sound: KISSonix, Inc.
  • Construction: TSP Taiyo Inc., Taiyo Kogyo Corp.
  • City: Osaka
  • Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Situated along the western seafront of the EXPO site, "TAIYO TSUBOMI" (Bud of the Sun) is an experimental sauna complex embodying the concept of "resonance with nature" and the "awakening of synesthesia". It invites visitors to the new immersive experience with nature through its architecture, atmosphere, and unique sauna rituals.

KOMPAS
Cite: "EXPO Osaka 2025 Sauna 'TAIYO TSUBOMI' / KOMPAS" 25 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034391/expo-osaka-2025-sauna-taiyo-tsubomi-kompas> ISSN 0719-8884

