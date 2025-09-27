Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Germany
  5. B-One Office Building / CF Møller

B-One Office Building / CF Møller

Save

B-One Office Building / CF Møller - Exterior PhotographyB-One Office Building / CF Møller - Exterior PhotographyB-One Office Building / CF Møller - Interior Photography, GlassB-One Office Building / CF Møller - Image 5 of 55B-One Office Building / CF Møller - More Images+ 50

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings
Berlin, Germany
  • Category: Office Buildings
  • Design Team: CF Møller
  • Clients: BDP Real Estate GmbH
  • Contractor: Züblin
  • Collaborators: Transsolar Energietechnik
  • Kitchen Planning: Kösterke
  • Fire Consultants: HHP Berlin
  • City: Berlin
  • Country: Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
B-One Office Building / CF Møller - Exterior Photography
© Franz Brück

Text description provided by the architects. The new Berlin Hyp Office Building, named "B-One," represents forward-thinking, climate-friendly corporate architecture at the gateway to Berlin's City-West district. Designed by C.F. Møller Architects, this 11-story building demonstrates environmental responsibility while establishing an architectural reference point at the intersection of Landwehrkanal and Corneliusbrücke.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
CF Møller
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsGermany

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsGermany
Cite: "B-One Office Building / CF Møller" 27 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034372/b-one-office-building-cf-moller> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Top #Tags