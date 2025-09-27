B-One Office Building / CF Møller

+ 50

Category: Office Buildings

Design Team: CF Møller

Clients: BDP Real Estate GmbH

Contractor: Züblin

Collaborators: Transsolar Energietechnik

Kitchen Planning: Kösterke

Fire Consultants: HHP Berlin

City: Berlin

Country: Germany

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new Berlin Hyp Office Building, named "B-One," represents forward-thinking, climate-friendly corporate architecture at the gateway to Berlin's City-West district. Designed by C.F. Møller Architects, this 11-story building demonstrates environmental responsibility while establishing an architectural reference point at the intersection of Landwehrkanal and Corneliusbrücke.