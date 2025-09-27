B-One Office Building / CF Møller

•
Berlin, Germany
-
Architects: CF Møller
- Area: 19000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Franz Brück
-
-
-
-
- Category: Office Buildings
- Design Team: CF Møller
- Clients: BDP Real Estate GmbH
- Contractor: Züblin
- Collaborators: Transsolar Energietechnik
- Kitchen Planning: Kösterke
- Fire Consultants: HHP Berlin
- City: Berlin
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The new Berlin Hyp Office Building, named "B-One," represents forward-thinking, climate-friendly corporate architecture at the gateway to Berlin's City-West district. Designed by C.F. Møller Architects, this 11-story building demonstrates environmental responsibility while establishing an architectural reference point at the intersection of Landwehrkanal and Corneliusbrücke.