Renovation of NJU Kindergarten / Atelier Jian-Jia

Architects: Atelier Jian-Jia
- Area: 3980 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Bowen Hou
Manufacturers: Armstrong 阿姆斯壮
- Category: Kindergarten, Renovation
- Principal Architects: Wang Yao, Yang Kan
- Design Team: Yang Kan, Wang Yao, Zhai Zhaoyu, Qiu Guoqiang, Chen Zhifan, Pan Qing, Zhou Lijie
- Architectural Construction Documents Design Team: Wang Yao, Yang Kan, Mao Yuzhen
- Landscape Detailed Design & Construction Documents Design: Shen Peiyu, Bao Jianan
- Structural Engineer: Zhang Wei
- Curtain Wall Construction Documents Design: Cao Lizhu
- Water Supply And Drainage Engineering: Xu Qing
- Hvac Engineering: Wang Bitong
- Electrical Engineering: Gao Sheng, Xing Ziqiao
- Intelligence System Design: Wu Cheng, Chen Hongliang
- Interior Construction Documents Design: Nanjing Second Architectural Design Institute Co., Ltd.
- Signage & Wayfinding System Design: JIDI DESIGN
- Client: Nanjing University
- General Contractor : Nanjing Jinhong Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
- City: Nanjing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The Kindergarten of Nanjing University is a public kindergarten open to the general public. Founded in 1953, the kindergarten has been enlarged and expanded in several phases. Because each expansion proceeded without an overall master plan, the campus now suffers from spatial disorganization and functional inefficiencies. Moreover, structural inspections have shown that portions of the existing buildings no longer meet current safety standards. The current renovation therefore must both restructure and integrate the site's spatial layout and strengthen or reconstruct the buildings themselves.