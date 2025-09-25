Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Renovation of NJU Kindergarten / Atelier Jian-Jia

Renovation of NJU Kindergarten / Atelier Jian-Jia

Renovation of NJU Kindergarten / Atelier Jian-Jia - Image 2 of 47Renovation of NJU Kindergarten / Atelier Jian-Jia - Interior Photography, GlassRenovation of NJU Kindergarten / Atelier Jian-Jia - Interior Photography, Stairs, GlassRenovation of NJU Kindergarten / Atelier Jian-Jia - Interior Photography, GlassRenovation of NJU Kindergarten / Atelier Jian-Jia - More Images+ 42

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Kindergarten, Renovation
Nanjing, China
  • Principal Architects: Wang Yao, Yang Kan
  • Design Team: Yang Kan, Wang Yao, Zhai Zhaoyu, Qiu Guoqiang, Chen Zhifan, Pan Qing, Zhou Lijie
  • Architectural Construction Documents Design Team: Wang Yao, Yang Kan, Mao Yuzhen
  • Landscape Detailed Design & Construction Documents Design: Shen Peiyu, Bao Jianan
  • Structural Engineer: Zhang Wei
  • Curtain Wall Construction Documents Design: Cao Lizhu
  • Water Supply And Drainage Engineering: Xu Qing
  • Hvac Engineering: Wang Bitong
  • Electrical Engineering: Gao Sheng, Xing Ziqiao
  • Intelligence System Design: Wu Cheng, Chen Hongliang
  • Interior Construction Documents Design: Nanjing Second Architectural Design Institute Co., Ltd.
  • Signage & Wayfinding System Design: JIDI DESIGN
  • Client: Nanjing University
  • General Contractor : Nanjing Jinhong Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • City: Nanjing
  • Country: China
Renovation of NJU Kindergarten / Atelier Jian-Jia - Exterior Photography
© Bowen Hou

Text description provided by the architects. The Kindergarten of Nanjing University is a public kindergarten open to the general public. Founded in 1953, the kindergarten has been enlarged and expanded in several phases. Because each expansion proceeded without an overall master plan, the campus now suffers from spatial disorganization and functional inefficiencies. Moreover, structural inspections have shown that portions of the existing buildings no longer meet current safety standards. The current renovation therefore must both restructure and integrate the site's spatial layout and strengthen or reconstruct the buildings themselves.

Project gallery

Atelier Jian-Jia
