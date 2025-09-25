Renovation of NJU Kindergarten / Atelier Jian-Jia

+ 42

Category: Kindergarten, Renovation

Principal Architects: Wang Yao, Yang Kan

Design Team: Yang Kan, Wang Yao, Zhai Zhaoyu, Qiu Guoqiang, Chen Zhifan, Pan Qing, Zhou Lijie

Architectural Construction Documents Design Team: Wang Yao, Yang Kan, Mao Yuzhen

Landscape Detailed Design & Construction Documents Design: Shen Peiyu, Bao Jianan

Structural Engineer: Zhang Wei

Curtain Wall Construction Documents Design: Cao Lizhu

Water Supply And Drainage Engineering: Xu Qing

Hvac Engineering: Wang Bitong

Electrical Engineering: Gao Sheng, Xing Ziqiao

Intelligence System Design: Wu Cheng, Chen Hongliang

Interior Construction Documents Design: Nanjing Second Architectural Design Institute Co., Ltd.

Signage & Wayfinding System Design: JIDI DESIGN

Client: Nanjing University

General Contractor : Nanjing Jinhong Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

City: Nanjing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Kindergarten of Nanjing University is a public kindergarten open to the general public. Founded in 1953, the kindergarten has been enlarged and expanded in several phases. Because each expansion proceeded without an overall master plan, the campus now suffers from spatial disorganization and functional inefficiencies. Moreover, structural inspections have shown that portions of the existing buildings no longer meet current safety standards. The current renovation therefore must both restructure and integrate the site's spatial layout and strengthen or reconstruct the buildings themselves.