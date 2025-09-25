Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Calder Gardens Museum / Herzog & de Meuron

Calder Gardens Museum / Herzog & de Meuron

Philadelphia, United States
  • Partner In Charge: Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, Jason Frantzen
  • Associate, Project Director: Aurélien Caetano, Mehmet Noyan
  • Project Manager: Ninoslav Krgovic
  • Project Team: Antoine Foehrenbacher, Julia Hejmanowska, Josh Helin, Neda Mostafavi, Daria Nikolaeva, Martin Jonathan Raub, Camilla Vespa, Rio Weber, Xin Yue Wang, Benjamin Muller
  • Landscape: Richard Herbert
  • Executive Architect: Ballinger, Ballinger
  • MEPF: Altieri Sebor Wieber, Altieri Sebor Wieber
  • It/Av Consultant: Altieri Sebor Wieber, Altieri Sebor Wieber
  • Civil / Geotechnical Engineers: Pennoni, Pennoni
  • Concrete: Reginald Hough Associates, Strotmann und Partner, Reginald Hough Associates, Strotmann und Partner
  • Waterproofing: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
  • Security: Cerami Associates, Cerami Associates
  • Signage: Karlssonwilker Inc, Karlssonwilker Inc
  • Vertical Transportation: VDA, VDA
  • Code: Jenson Hughes, Jenson Hughes
  • Sustainability: Re:Vision Architecture, Re:Vision, Re:Vision Architecture, Re:Vision
  • Specifications: Conspectus, Conspectus
  • Renders: Xaos GbmH, Aron Lorincz Ateliers, bloomimages, Xaos GbmH, Aron Lorincz Ateliers, bloomimages
  • Food Services: Corsi Associates, Corsi Associates
  • Concrete Construction: Madison Concrete Construction, Madison Concrete Construction
  • Woodwork: Hagen Construction Inc, Hagen Construction Inc
  • Metal: Bamco Inc, Bamco Inc
  • Glazing: National Glass & Metal Company Inc., National Glass & Metal Company Inc.
  • Landscape Designer: Piet Oudolf, Piet Oudolf
  • Mechanical Design: Wm. J. Donovan Co., Wm. J. Donovan Co.
  • Electrical: Armour & Sons Electric, Armour & Sons Electric
  • Structure Consultant: Guy Nordenson and Associates, Guy Nordenson and Associates
  • Concrete Consultant: Huber Straub, Huber Straub
  • City: Philadelphia
  • Country: United States
Calder Gardens Museum / Herzog & de Meuron - Exterior Photography
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Calder Gardens is not a conventional museum. From the beginning, the client wanted a space that would provide a totally new, intimate, and ever-changing encounter with the work of Alexander Calder. While the building is still tasked with the typical technical requirements of a traditional museum, it is conceived as a new type of place for being with art: a place that provides an interplay between art, architecture, nature, people, and the surrounding city.

Herzog & de Meuron
WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumUnited States

Cite: "Calder Gardens Museum / Herzog & de Meuron" 25 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

