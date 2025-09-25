Calder Gardens Museum / Herzog & de Meuron

+ 23

Category: Museum

Partner In Charge: Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, Jason Frantzen

Associate, Project Director: Aurélien Caetano, Mehmet Noyan

Project Manager: Ninoslav Krgovic

Project Team: Antoine Foehrenbacher, Julia Hejmanowska, Josh Helin, Neda Mostafavi, Daria Nikolaeva, Martin Jonathan Raub, Camilla Vespa, Rio Weber, Xin Yue Wang, Benjamin Muller

Landscape: Richard Herbert

Executive Architect: Ballinger, Ballinger

MEPF: Altieri Sebor Wieber, Altieri Sebor Wieber

It/Av Consultant: Altieri Sebor Wieber, Altieri Sebor Wieber

Civil / Geotechnical Engineers: Pennoni, Pennoni

Concrete: Reginald Hough Associates, Strotmann und Partner, Reginald Hough Associates, Strotmann und Partner

Waterproofing: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

Security: Cerami Associates, Cerami Associates

Signage: Karlssonwilker Inc, Karlssonwilker Inc

Vertical Transportation: VDA, VDA

Code: Jenson Hughes, Jenson Hughes

Sustainability: Re:Vision Architecture, Re:Vision, Re:Vision Architecture, Re:Vision

Specifications: Conspectus, Conspectus

Renders: Xaos GbmH, Aron Lorincz Ateliers, bloomimages, Xaos GbmH, Aron Lorincz Ateliers, bloomimages

Food Services: Corsi Associates, Corsi Associates

Concrete Construction: Madison Concrete Construction, Madison Concrete Construction

Woodwork: Hagen Construction Inc, Hagen Construction Inc

Metal: Bamco Inc, Bamco Inc

Glazing: National Glass & Metal Company Inc., National Glass & Metal Company Inc.

Landscape Designer: Piet Oudolf, Piet Oudolf

Mechanical Design: Wm. J. Donovan Co., Wm. J. Donovan Co.

Electrical: Armour & Sons Electric, Armour & Sons Electric

Structure Consultant: Guy Nordenson and Associates, Guy Nordenson and Associates

Concrete Consultant: Huber Straub, Huber Straub

City: Philadelphia

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Calder Gardens is not a conventional museum. From the beginning, the client wanted a space that would provide a totally new, intimate, and ever-changing encounter with the work of Alexander Calder. While the building is still tasked with the typical technical requirements of a traditional museum, it is conceived as a new type of place for being with art: a place that provides an interplay between art, architecture, nature, people, and the surrounding city.