Calder Gardens Museum / Herzog & de Meuron

•
Philadelphia, United States
-
Architects: Herzog & de Meuron
- Area: 1691 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Iwan Baan
-
Manufacturers: Hagen Construction, Mack Custom Woodworking, Von Rickenbach Swiss
-
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Museum
- Partner In Charge: Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, Jason Frantzen
- Associate, Project Director: Aurélien Caetano, Mehmet Noyan
- Project Manager: Ninoslav Krgovic
- Project Team: Antoine Foehrenbacher, Julia Hejmanowska, Josh Helin, Neda Mostafavi, Daria Nikolaeva, Martin Jonathan Raub, Camilla Vespa, Rio Weber, Xin Yue Wang, Benjamin Muller
- Landscape: Richard Herbert
- Executive Architect: Ballinger, Ballinger
- MEPF: Altieri Sebor Wieber, Altieri Sebor Wieber
- It/Av Consultant: Altieri Sebor Wieber, Altieri Sebor Wieber
- Civil / Geotechnical Engineers: Pennoni, Pennoni
- Concrete: Reginald Hough Associates, Strotmann und Partner, Reginald Hough Associates, Strotmann und Partner
- Waterproofing: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
- Security: Cerami Associates, Cerami Associates
- Signage: Karlssonwilker Inc, Karlssonwilker Inc
- Vertical Transportation: VDA, VDA
- Code: Jenson Hughes, Jenson Hughes
- Sustainability: Re:Vision Architecture, Re:Vision, Re:Vision Architecture, Re:Vision
- Specifications: Conspectus, Conspectus
- Renders: Xaos GbmH, Aron Lorincz Ateliers, bloomimages, Xaos GbmH, Aron Lorincz Ateliers, bloomimages
- Food Services: Corsi Associates, Corsi Associates
- Concrete Construction: Madison Concrete Construction, Madison Concrete Construction
- Woodwork: Hagen Construction Inc, Hagen Construction Inc
- Metal: Bamco Inc, Bamco Inc
- Glazing: National Glass & Metal Company Inc., National Glass & Metal Company Inc.
- Landscape Designer: Piet Oudolf, Piet Oudolf
- Mechanical Design: Wm. J. Donovan Co., Wm. J. Donovan Co.
- Electrical: Armour & Sons Electric, Armour & Sons Electric
- Structure Consultant: Guy Nordenson and Associates, Guy Nordenson and Associates
- Concrete Consultant: Huber Straub, Huber Straub
- City: Philadelphia
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Calder Gardens is not a conventional museum. From the beginning, the client wanted a space that would provide a totally new, intimate, and ever-changing encounter with the work of Alexander Calder. While the building is still tasked with the typical technical requirements of a traditional museum, it is conceived as a new type of place for being with art: a place that provides an interplay between art, architecture, nature, people, and the surrounding city.