MRD Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Architects: Jacobsen Arquitetura
- Area: 11 ft²
- Year: 2022
- Category: Houses
- Architecture Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Fernanda Maeda, Victor Gonçalves, Marina Budib, Thauan, Alan Cruciti, Thays Colli, Chayene Cardoso, Fernanda Marchesan, Francine Azevedo
- Design Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Guerreiro, Magu Marinelli, Ananda Nunes, Tayná Oliveira, Vicky Nasser, Henrique Bregantin, Manuela Porto
- Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira
- Lighting: Lightworks
- Structure: Ita e Leão
- Site Area: 38,233 ft2
- City: Bragança Paulista
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Next to a dense tropical forest located in the outskirts of São Paulo, the MRD House project sought to adapt to an uneven terrain through solutions that focused on creating paths and viewpoints to the surrounding nature.