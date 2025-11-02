MRD Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura

+ 14

Houses • Bragança Paulista, Brazil Architects: Jacobsen Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 11 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Category: Houses

Architecture Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Fernanda Maeda, Victor Gonçalves, Marina Budib, Thauan, Alan Cruciti, Thays Colli, Chayene Cardoso, Fernanda Marchesan, Francine Azevedo

Design Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Guerreiro, Magu Marinelli, Ananda Nunes, Tayná Oliveira, Vicky Nasser, Henrique Bregantin, Manuela Porto

Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira

Lighting: Lightworks

Structure: Ita e Leão

Site Area: 38,233 ft2

City: Bragança Paulista

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Next to a dense tropical forest located in the outskirts of São Paulo, the MRD House project sought to adapt to an uneven terrain through solutions that focused on creating paths and viewpoints to the surrounding nature.