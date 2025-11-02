Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. MRD Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura

MRD Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Save

MRD Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyMRD Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairMRD Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, ChairMRD Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairMRD Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Bragança Paulista, Brazil
  • Architects: Jacobsen Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Category: Houses
  • Architecture Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Fernanda Maeda, Victor Gonçalves, Marina Budib, Thauan, Alan Cruciti, Thays Colli, Chayene Cardoso, Fernanda Marchesan, Francine Azevedo
  • Design Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Guerreiro, Magu Marinelli, Ananda Nunes, Tayná Oliveira, Vicky Nasser, Henrique Bregantin, Manuela Porto
  • Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira
  • Lighting: Lightworks
  • Structure: Ita e Leão
  • Site Area: 38,233 ft2
  • City: Bragança Paulista
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
MRD Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Image 6 of 19
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Next to a dense tropical forest located in the outskirts of São Paulo, the MRD House project sought to adapt to an uneven terrain through solutions that focused on creating paths and viewpoints to the surrounding nature.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Jacobsen Arquitetura
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "MRD Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura" [Residência MRD / Jacobsen Arquitetura] 02 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034340/mrd-residence-jacobsen-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags