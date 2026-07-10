DRP House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marina Budib, Victor Gonçalves, Thays Colli, Fernanda Marchesan, Francine Azevedo, Poliana Almeida

Interior Design: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Guerreiro, Magu Marinelli, Ananda Nunes, Camila Jungmann, Isabel Boccalini, Jullia Zhang, Henrique Bregantim, Thais Madeu, Luiz Santini

Landscape Design: Maria João

Lighting Design: Lightworks

Structures: Projen

City: Porto Feliz

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on the countryside of São Paulo, the DRP House is not easily perceived by those walking on the street. First there’s the sky, a blue canvas with streaks of clouds bathed in the late afternoon light. Then there’s the horizon, with its distant mountain range marking the end of the landscape. Finally, only a keen eye notices the two planes, crossed almost perpendicularly, forming the roof of a house.