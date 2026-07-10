DRP House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

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Architects: Jacobsen Arquitetura
- Area: 3352 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marina Budib, Victor Gonçalves, Thays Colli, Fernanda Marchesan, Francine Azevedo, Poliana Almeida
- Interior Design: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Guerreiro, Magu Marinelli, Ananda Nunes, Camila Jungmann, Isabel Boccalini, Jullia Zhang, Henrique Bregantim, Thais Madeu, Luiz Santini
- Landscape Design: Maria João
- Lighting Design: Lightworks
- Structures: Projen
- City: Porto Feliz
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the countryside of São Paulo, the DRP House is not easily perceived by those walking on the street. First there’s the sky, a blue canvas with streaks of clouds bathed in the late afternoon light. Then there’s the horizon, with its distant mountain range marking the end of the landscape. Finally, only a keen eye notices the two planes, crossed almost perpendicularly, forming the roof of a house.