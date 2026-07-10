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DRP House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

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DRP House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Image 2 of 19DRP House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairDRP House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyDRP House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyDRP House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - More Images+ 14

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses
Porto Feliz, Brazil
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marina Budib, Victor Gonçalves, Thays Colli, Fernanda Marchesan, Francine Azevedo, Poliana Almeida
  • Interior Design: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Guerreiro, Magu Marinelli, Ananda Nunes, Camila Jungmann, Isabel Boccalini, Jullia Zhang, Henrique Bregantim, Thais Madeu, Luiz Santini
  • Landscape Design: Maria João
  • Lighting Design: Lightworks
  • Structures: Projen
  • City: Porto Feliz
  • Country: Brazil
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DRP House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Image 14 of 19
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the countryside of São Paulo, the DRP House is not easily perceived by those walking on the street. First there’s the sky, a blue canvas with streaks of clouds bathed in the late afternoon light. Then there’s the horizon, with its distant mountain range marking the end of the landscape. Finally, only a keen eye notices the two planes, crossed almost perpendicularly, forming the roof of a house.

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Jacobsen Arquitetura
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Cite: "DRP House / Jacobsen Arquitetura" [Residência DRP / Jacobsen Arquitetura] 10 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034321/drp-house-jacobsen-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

DRP住宅 / Jacobsen Arquitetura

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