World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. TM House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

TM House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

TM House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto Feliz, Brazil
  • Architects: Jacobsen Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2458
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Year: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Fernanda Maeda, Marina Budib, Alan Cruciti, Alexandre Gravalos, Bianca Pastori, Fernando Lima
  • Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira
  • Lighting: Maneco Quinderé
  • Structure: Leão e Associados
  • City: Porto Feliz
  • Country: Brazil
TM House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Image 7 of 22
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a plot of land overlooking a large lake in the outskirts of São Paulo, the TM House was built for a mother and her two daughters. In a non- orthogonal implementation, it was designed to fit into the contour lines of the sloping terrain.

Project gallery

About this office
Jacobsen Arquitetura
Office

Material

Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

