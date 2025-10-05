TM House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

+ 17

Houses • Porto Feliz, Brazil Architects: Jacobsen Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2458 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Category: Houses

Project Year: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Fernanda Maeda, Marina Budib, Alan Cruciti, Alexandre Gravalos, Bianca Pastori, Fernando Lima

Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira

Lighting: Maneco Quinderé

Structure: Leão e Associados

City: Porto Feliz

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a plot of land overlooking a large lake in the outskirts of São Paulo, the TM House was built for a mother and her two daughters. In a non- orthogonal implementation, it was designed to fit into the contour lines of the sloping terrain.