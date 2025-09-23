'sʔitwənx UBC Okanagan Child Care / Public Architecture + Design

+ 19

Category: Day Care

Design Partner: Brian Wakelin

Public Architecture Team: Irin Cho, Andrea Kopecka, Esther MacKenzie Architect AIBC, Shane O’Neill Architect AIBC, Catherine Wong Intern Architect AIBC, Yiyi Zhou Architect AIBC

SURVEYOR: Vector Geomatics

City: Kelowna

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Sʔitwənx explores a design approach called Architectural Pragmatism, which means working with, rather than against, the many challenges that come up during a project. Instead of resisting limitations, the design looks for creative opportunities within them. For example, when faced with a tight budget, pre-made roof trusses were chosen. Instead of hiding these simple materials, they were exposed, showing that even low-cost construction can be architecturally interesting