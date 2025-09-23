'sʔitwənx UBC Okanagan Child Care / Public Architecture + Design

-
Architects: Public Architecture + Design
- Area: 650 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Andrew Latreille
Manufacturers: 7/8” Corrugated cladding by Vicwest, Colphene LM Barr by Soprema, Kawneer, Sopra-XPS 35 by Soprema, Strong-Tie by Simpson
- Category: Day Care
- Design Partner: Brian Wakelin
- Public Architecture Team: Irin Cho, Andrea Kopecka, Esther MacKenzie Architect AIBC, Shane O’Neill Architect AIBC, Catherine Wong Intern Architect AIBC, Yiyi Zhou Architect AIBC
- SURVEYOR: Vector Geomatics
- City: Kelowna
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Sʔitwənx explores a design approach called Architectural Pragmatism, which means working with, rather than against, the many challenges that come up during a project. Instead of resisting limitations, the design looks for creative opportunities within them. For example, when faced with a tight budget, pre-made roof trusses were chosen. Instead of hiding these simple materials, they were exposed, showing that even low-cost construction can be architecturally interesting