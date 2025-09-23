Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  'sʔitwənx UBC Okanagan Child Care / Public Architecture + Design

'sʔitwənx UBC Okanagan Child Care / Public Architecture + Design

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Day Care
Kelowna, Canada
  • Category: Day Care
  • Design Partner: Brian Wakelin
  • Public Architecture Team: Irin Cho, Andrea Kopecka, Esther MacKenzie Architect AIBC, Shane O’Neill Architect AIBC, Catherine Wong Intern Architect AIBC, Yiyi Zhou Architect AIBC
  • SURVEYOR: Vector Geomatics
  • City: Kelowna
  • Country: Canada
© Andrew Latreille

Text description provided by the architects. Sʔitwənx explores a design approach called Architectural Pragmatism, which means working with, rather than against, the many challenges that come up during a project. Instead of resisting limitations, the design looks for creative opportunities within them. For example, when faced with a tight budget, pre-made roof trusses were chosen. Instead of hiding these simple materials, they were exposed, showing that even low-cost construction can be architecturally interesting

Public Architecture + Design
Wood

Cite: "'sʔitwənx UBC Okanagan Child Care / Public Architecture + Design " 23 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034301/s-itw-at-nx-ubc-okanagan-child-care-public-architecture-plus-design> ISSN 0719-8884

