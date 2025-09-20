Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. KOKUYO DIG / DDAA + KOKUYO

KOKUYO DIG / DDAA + KOKUYO

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Educational Architecture
Minato City, Japan
  • Architects: DDAA, KOKUYO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  494
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kenta Hasegawa
  • Interior Design Direction: DDAA
  • Project Team: Daisuke Motogi / Taiki Nakamura / Yui Yokoi (DDAA)
  • Interior Design: KOKUYO
  • Construction: Nomura Real Estate Partner / TANK
  • Vi Design: KOKUYO
  • Lighting Design: SHOKKI
  • Planting Design: Oryza
  • Editor/Writing Supervisor: Soyoka Tsuji
  • Translator: Kazuko Sakamoto
  • City: Minato City
  • Country: Japan
KOKUYO DIG / DDAA + KOKUYO - Interior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. Learning reshapes how we see the world by revealing what we did not know and sharpening our perspective. It is a cycle where knowledge sparks new questions, curiosity drives exploration, and inquiry fuels further learning. This process enriches life, and through the accumulated efforts of past generations, our world has gradually been formed.

About this office
DDAA
Office
KOKUYO
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "KOKUYO DIG / DDAA + KOKUYO" 20 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034298/kokuyo-dig-ddaa-plus-kokuyo> ISSN 0719-8884

