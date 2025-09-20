KOKUYO DIG / DDAA + KOKUYO

•
Minato City, Japan
-
- Area: 494 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Kenta Hasegawa
- Category: Educational Architecture
- Interior Design Direction: DDAA
- Project Team: Daisuke Motogi / Taiki Nakamura / Yui Yokoi (DDAA)
- Interior Design: KOKUYO
- Construction: Nomura Real Estate Partner / TANK
- Vi Design: KOKUYO
- Lighting Design: SHOKKI
- Planting Design: Oryza
- Editor/Writing Supervisor: Soyoka Tsuji
- Translator: Kazuko Sakamoto
- City: Minato City
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Learning reshapes how we see the world by revealing what we did not know and sharpening our perspective. It is a cycle where knowledge sparks new questions, curiosity drives exploration, and inquiry fuels further learning. This process enriches life, and through the accumulated efforts of past generations, our world has gradually been formed.