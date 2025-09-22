Bhurat Residence / Cadence Architects

•
Bengaluru, India

Architects: Cadence Architects
- Area: 6900 ft²
- Year: 2025

Photographs:Atik Bheda

Lead Architects: Smaran Mallesh, Narendra Pirgal, Vikram Rajashekar
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Smaran Mallesh, Vikram Rajashekar, Narendra Pirgal
- Design Team: Shameem Banu Zakir, Divya Manjunatha, Arif Khalil Mulla, himani chawda, Mahima Gandhi, Ritu Naik
- Landscape Architecture: 3 Fold Design
- City: Bengaluru
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. The project attempts to reinterpret the idea of urban living for a modern nuclear family. Conceived as a response to the dense urban fabric and the family's aspiration for openness, greenery, and natural light, the home strikes a balance between sculptural expression and functional living.