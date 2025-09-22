Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Bhurat Residence / Cadence Architects

Residential Architecture
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: Cadence Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6900 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Atik Bheda
  • Lead Architects: Smaran Mallesh, Narendra Pirgal, Vikram Rajashekar
  • Lead Team: Smaran Mallesh, Vikram Rajashekar, Narendra Pirgal
  • Design Team: Shameem Banu Zakir, Divya Manjunatha, Arif Khalil Mulla, himani chawda, Mahima Gandhi, Ritu Naik
  • Landscape Architecture: 3 Fold Design
  • City: Bengaluru
  • Country: India
Bhurat Residence / Cadence Architects - Exterior Photography
© Atik Bheda

Text description provided by the architects. The project attempts to reinterpret the idea of urban living for a modern nuclear family. Conceived as a response to the dense urban fabric and the family's aspiration for openness, greenery, and natural light, the home strikes a balance between sculptural expression and functional living.

Cadence Architects
