World
Cinderela Building Apartment / QWE Studio

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: QWE Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  95
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Keramika
  • Lead Architect: Raphael Gomes Carneiro
  • Project Management: Paula dal Maso Arquitetura, Susan Ritschel
  • General Construction: Rosferr Engenharia
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Cinderela Building Apartment / QWE Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of this 95m² apartment aimed to adapt the space for the lifestyle of a young couple. The intervention began with the complete demolition of the internal walls, opening up space for a redefinition of the logic of use, circulation, and permanence within the property. The project sought to replace the excessively compartmentalized original layout with a fluid, permeable configuration suitable for contemporary daily dynamics.

About this office
QWE Studio
Office

Apartment Interiors
Cite: "Cinderela Building Apartment / QWE Studio" [Apartamento Edifício Cinderela / QWE Studio] 24 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034263/cinderela-building-apartment-qwe-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

