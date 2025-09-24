Cinderela Building Apartment / QWE Studio

•
São Paulo, Brazil
-
Architects: QWE Studio
- Area: 95 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Pedro Kok
-
Manufacturers: Keramika
-
Lead Architect: Raphael Gomes Carneiro
- Category: Apartment Interiors
- Project Management: Paula dal Maso Arquitetura, Susan Ritschel
- General Construction: Rosferr Engenharia
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of this 95m² apartment aimed to adapt the space for the lifestyle of a young couple. The intervention began with the complete demolition of the internal walls, opening up space for a redefinition of the logic of use, circulation, and permanence within the property. The project sought to replace the excessively compartmentalized original layout with a fluid, permeable configuration suitable for contemporary daily dynamics.