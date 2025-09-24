Cinderela Building Apartment / QWE Studio

+ 25

Apartment Interiors • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: QWE Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 95 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Pedro Kok

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Keramika

Lead Architect: Raphael Gomes Carneiro

Category: Apartment Interiors

Project Management: Paula dal Maso Arquitetura, Susan Ritschel

General Construction: Rosferr Engenharia

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of this 95m² apartment aimed to adapt the space for the lifestyle of a young couple. The intervention began with the complete demolition of the internal walls, opening up space for a redefinition of the logic of use, circulation, and permanence within the property. The project sought to replace the excessively compartmentalized original layout with a fluid, permeable configuration suitable for contemporary daily dynamics.