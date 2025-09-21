Watarstay [Wa:Tar] / 100A associates

-
Architects: 100A associates
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Jae-yoon Kim
-
Lead Architects: Kwang-il An, Sol-ha Park
- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- City: Jeju-si
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. In Bongseong-ri, Jeju, where Hallasan Mountain and the oreums harmonize, Watar rests on the land as an accommodation space capturing the beauty of Tamna (the old name for Jeju) through a refined sensibility. We sought to embody Jeju's classical landscapes and the reflections born from them in a contemplative atmosphere unique to this place—an ambiance that flows into its own sensibility and emotion. The narrative beauty of the land deepens the architecture with a quiet gradient of shadows, leaving an impression imbued with a calm and time-worn grace.