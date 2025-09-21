Watarstay [Wa:Tar] / 100A associates

+ 20

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In Bongseong-ri, Jeju, where Hallasan Mountain and the oreums harmonize, Watar rests on the land as an accommodation space capturing the beauty of Tamna (the old name for Jeju) through a refined sensibility. We sought to embody Jeju's classical landscapes and the reflections born from them in a contemplative atmosphere unique to this place—an ambiance that flows into its own sensibility and emotion. The narrative beauty of the land deepens the architecture with a quiet gradient of shadows, leaving an impression imbued with a calm and time-worn grace.