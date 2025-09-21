Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. Watarstay [Wa:Tar] / 100A associates

Watarstay [Wa:Tar] / 100A associates

Save

Watarstay [Wa:Tar] / 100A associates - Exterior PhotographyWatarstay [Wa:Tar] / 100A associates - Exterior Photography, Wood, ConcreteWatarstay [Wa:Tar] / 100A associates - Image 4 of 25Watarstay [Wa:Tar] / 100A associates - Exterior Photography, Wood, ConcreteWatarstay [Wa:Tar] / 100A associates - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture
Jeju-si, South Korea
  • Architects: 100A associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jae-yoon Kim
  • Lead Architects: Kwang-il An, Sol-ha Park
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Watarstay [Wa:Tar] / 100A associates - Image 7 of 25
© Jae-yoon Kim

Text description provided by the architects. In Bongseong-ri, Jeju, where Hallasan Mountain and the oreums harmonize, Watar rests on the land as an accommodation space capturing the beauty of Tamna (the old name for Jeju) through a refined sensibility. We sought to embody Jeju's classical landscapes and the reflections born from them in a contemplative atmosphere unique to this place—an ambiance that flows into its own sensibility and emotion. The narrative beauty of the land deepens the architecture with a quiet gradient of shadows, leaving an impression imbued with a calm and time-worn grace.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
100A associates
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Watarstay [Wa:Tar] / 100A associates" 21 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034235/watarstay-wa-tar-100a-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Top #Tags