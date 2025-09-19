UMAK Mozarteum University / Berger Parkkinen + Architects

•
Salzburg, Austria
-
Architects: Berger Parkkinen + Architects
- Area: 3877 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:erger Parkkinen + Architects
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
project management: Bernhard Kaiser, Jana Raudnitzky, Lucas Schuh, Jure Kozin (stellvertr. PL)
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: University
- Architecture: Alfred Berger, Tiina Parkkinen
- Project Team: Lucie Najvarova, Serban Ganea, Lenia Mascha, Frane Trebotic, Joanna Magiera, Viktor Gautrin
- Gross Floor Area Above Ground: 3.195m²
- Floor Space Above Ground: 2.268m2
- Floor Space Underground: 722m2
- Floor Space Total: 2.990m2
- Constructed Area: 951 m2
- Property Size: 5.062 m2
- Car Parking Spaces: 5
- Bike Parking Spaces: 34
- Costs: idealice Landschaftsarchitektur
- Fire Safety: IBS - Technisches Büro
- Façade Planning: Wilfried Minniberger
- Ceramics: NBK Keramik GmbH
- Façade Consultant: GFT Fassaden GmbH
- Culture Design: MJP ZT Gmbh
- Roof: RHZ Bau Gmbh
- Screeds: Hlawna Gmbh
- Terrazzo: Hlawna Gmbh
- Electrical Installations: EAS Stöckl
- HVAC: Markus Stolz Gmbh&Co.Kg
- Ventilation: Bacon Gebäudetechnik Gmbh
- Façades: m+e Metallbau Gmbh
- Dry Wall Installation: Edelsbacher+Staudinger BauGmbh
- Metalwork: Metallbau Schlosserei Schrattenecker Gmbh
- City: Salzburg
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. In 2021, the architectural firm BERGER PARKKINEN + was commissioned to construct a new building for the Mozarteum University at the Kurgarten (UMAK) in Salzburg. The Mozarteum University at the Kurgarten is located directly next to the Paracelsus Bad & Kurhaus, which was also designed by BERGER PARKKINEN + and completed in 2019. Both buildings now characterize the historic city center of Salzburg with their clear and distinctive architectural language.