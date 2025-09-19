UMAK Mozarteum University / Berger Parkkinen + Architects

+ 10

Category: University

Architecture: Alfred Berger, Tiina Parkkinen

Project Team: Lucie Najvarova, Serban Ganea, Lenia Mascha, Frane Trebotic, Joanna Magiera, Viktor Gautrin

Gross Floor Area Above Ground: 3.195m²

Floor Space Above Ground: 2.268m2

Floor Space Underground: 722m2

Floor Space Total: 2.990m2

Constructed Area: 951 m2

Property Size: 5.062 m2

Car Parking Spaces: 5

Bike Parking Spaces: 34

Costs: idealice Landschaftsarchitektur

Fire Safety: IBS - Technisches Büro

Façade Planning: Wilfried Minniberger

Ceramics: NBK Keramik GmbH

Façade Consultant: GFT Fassaden GmbH

Culture Design: MJP ZT Gmbh

Roof: RHZ Bau Gmbh

Screeds: Hlawna Gmbh

Terrazzo: Hlawna Gmbh

Electrical Installations: EAS Stöckl

HVAC: Markus Stolz Gmbh&Co.Kg

Ventilation: Bacon Gebäudetechnik Gmbh

Façades: m+e Metallbau Gmbh

Dry Wall Installation: Edelsbacher+Staudinger BauGmbh

Metalwork: Metallbau Schlosserei Schrattenecker Gmbh

City: Salzburg

Country: Austria

Text description provided by the architects. In 2021, the architectural firm BERGER PARKKINEN + was commissioned to construct a new building for the Mozarteum University at the Kurgarten (UMAK) in Salzburg. The Mozarteum University at the Kurgarten is located directly next to the Paracelsus Bad & Kurhaus, which was also designed by BERGER PARKKINEN + and completed in 2019. Both buildings now characterize the historic city center of Salzburg with their clear and distinctive architectural language.