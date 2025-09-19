Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Austria
  5. UMAK Mozarteum University / Berger Parkkinen + Architects

UMAK Mozarteum University / Berger Parkkinen + Architects

UMAK Mozarteum University / Berger Parkkinen + Architects - Image 2 of 15UMAK Mozarteum University / Berger Parkkinen + Architects - Exterior PhotographyUMAK Mozarteum University / Berger Parkkinen + Architects - Image 4 of 15UMAK Mozarteum University / Berger Parkkinen + Architects - Interior Photography, GlassUMAK Mozarteum University / Berger Parkkinen + Architects - More Images

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
University
Salzburg, Austria
  • Category: University
  • Architecture: Alfred Berger, Tiina Parkkinen
  • Project Team: Lucie Najvarova, Serban Ganea, Lenia Mascha, Frane Trebotic, Joanna Magiera, Viktor Gautrin
  • Gross Floor Area Above Ground: 3.195m²
  • Floor Space Above Ground: 2.268m2
  • Floor Space Underground: 722m2
  • Floor Space Total: 2.990m2
  • Constructed Area: 951 m2
  • Property Size: 5.062 m2
  • Car Parking Spaces: 5
  • Bike Parking Spaces: 34
  • Costs: idealice Landschaftsarchitektur
  • Fire Safety: IBS - Technisches Büro
  • Façade Planning: Wilfried Minniberger
  • Ceramics: NBK Keramik GmbH
  • Façade Consultant: GFT Fassaden GmbH
  • Culture Design: MJP ZT Gmbh
  • Roof: RHZ Bau Gmbh
  • Screeds: Hlawna Gmbh
  • Terrazzo: Hlawna Gmbh
  • Electrical Installations: EAS Stöckl
  • HVAC: Markus Stolz Gmbh&Co.Kg
  • Ventilation: Bacon Gebäudetechnik Gmbh
  • Façades: m+e Metallbau Gmbh
  • Dry Wall Installation: Edelsbacher+Staudinger BauGmbh
  • Metalwork: Metallbau Schlosserei Schrattenecker Gmbh
  • City: Salzburg
  • Country: Austria
UMAK Mozarteum University / Berger Parkkinen + Architects - Exterior Photography
© erger Parkkinen + Architects

Text description provided by the architects. In 2021, the architectural firm BERGER PARKKINEN + was commissioned to construct a new building for the Mozarteum University at the Kurgarten (UMAK) in Salzburg. The Mozarteum University at the Kurgarten is located directly next to the Paracelsus Bad & Kurhaus, which was also designed by BERGER PARKKINEN + and completed in 2019. Both buildings now characterize the historic city center of Salzburg with their clear and distinctive architectural language.

Project gallery

About this office
Berger Parkkinen + Architects
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityAustria

Cite: "UMAK Mozarteum University / Berger Parkkinen + Architects" 19 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034230/umak-mozarteum-university-berger-parkkinen-plus-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

