Emerald Sound House / Luigi Rosselli Architects

+ 22

Category: Houses

Design Architect: Luigi Rosselli

Project Architects: Kristina Sahlestrom, Yun Gao

Interior Designer: Romaine Alwill for Atelier Alwill

Landscape Design: Will Dangar for Dangar Barin Smith

Builder: Ginardi

Joinery: Contemporary Furniture Design

Structural Engineer: Partridge Structural Pty Ltd

Custom Glass Louvre Screen: Tilt Industrial Design

Council: Randwick Council

City: Coogee

Country: Australia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. There is a taste of the tropics along the eastern coast of Australia, where small bays tumble down to the waters of the Pacific Ocean. One bay in particular, located only a short distance from the Sydney CBD, is more akin to a narrow and swimmable sound and is characterised by glistening emerald waters and surrounded by a diverse collection of housing arrayed around its steep cliffs of sandstone and lush vegetation like the tiers of an amphitheatre.