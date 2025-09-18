Emerald Sound House / Luigi Rosselli Architects

-
Architects: Luigi Rosselli Architects
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Prue Ruscoe
- Category: Houses
- Design Architect: Luigi Rosselli
- Project Architects: Kristina Sahlestrom, Yun Gao
- Interior Designer: Romaine Alwill for Atelier Alwill
- Landscape Design: Will Dangar for Dangar Barin Smith
- Builder: Ginardi
- Joinery: Contemporary Furniture Design
- Structural Engineer: Partridge Structural Pty Ltd
- Custom Glass Louvre Screen: Tilt Industrial Design
- Council: Randwick Council
- City: Coogee
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. There is a taste of the tropics along the eastern coast of Australia, where small bays tumble down to the waters of the Pacific Ocean. One bay in particular, located only a short distance from the Sydney CBD, is more akin to a narrow and swimmable sound and is characterised by glistening emerald waters and surrounded by a diverse collection of housing arrayed around its steep cliffs of sandstone and lush vegetation like the tiers of an amphitheatre.