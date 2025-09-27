ERDOS Land / waa

+ 18

Category: Retail Interiors

Design Team: Zhang Di, Jack Young, Cai Youjun, Wu Yiwen, Li Sean

Contractor: DeZhou Tian Chi Interior Contractor

Lighting Consultant: RESENSE Lighting

City: Ordos

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Pink surrounds soften the perceived mood, with frames in these tones creating optical vibrations that lend a lighter, more playful quality. Colors were chosen specifically to convey joy and happiness. This effect is achieved through emphasis on highlight tones, while allowing mixtures of color combinations that keep garments as the target. A Tall continuous pink, pigmented, ribbon-like rack acts as the central device. It supports the task lighting for booths, provides wayfinding to guide visitors' engagement through the shop, and frames as well as controls the inevitable high quantity and scale of items to be displayed in this factory store.