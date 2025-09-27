Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. China
  ERDOS Land / waa

ERDOS Land / waa

ERDOS Land / waa - Interior Photography

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Ordos, China
  • Architects: waa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yumeng Zhu
ERDOS Land / waa - Image 2 of 23
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. Pink surrounds soften the perceived mood, with frames in these tones creating optical vibrations that lend a lighter, more playful quality. Colors were chosen specifically to convey joy and happiness. This effect is achieved through emphasis on highlight tones, while allowing mixtures of color combinations that keep garments as the target. A Tall continuous pink, pigmented, ribbon-like rack acts as the central device. It supports the task lighting for booths, provides wayfinding to guide visitors' engagement through the shop, and frames as well as controls the inevitable high quantity and scale of items to be displayed in this factory store.

waa
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "ERDOS Land / waa" 27 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

© Yumeng Zhu

鄂尔多斯乐园店 / waa 未觉建筑

